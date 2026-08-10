Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 32 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 31 July 2026 227,283 648.25 147,336,607 Monday, 3 August 2026 3,000 622.83 1,868,502 Tuesday, 4 August 2026 3,000 618.73 1,856,183 Wednesday, 5 August 2026 3,000 616.55 1,849,658 Thursday, 6 August 2026 3,000 616.67 1,850,019 Friday, 7 August 2026 2,900 620.58 1,799,696 In the period 3 August 2026 - 7 August 2026 14,900 619.06 9,224,058 Accumulated until 7 August 2026 242,183 646.46 156,560,665 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,479,976 treasury shares corresponding to 9.92% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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