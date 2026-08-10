Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 32 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 31 July 2026
|227,283
|648.25
|147,336,607
|Monday, 3 August 2026
|3,000
|622.83
|1,868,502
|Tuesday, 4 August 2026
|3,000
|618.73
|1,856,183
|Wednesday, 5 August 2026
|3,000
|616.55
|1,849,658
|Thursday, 6 August 2026
|3,000
|616.67
|1,850,019
|Friday, 7 August 2026
|2,900
|620.58
|1,799,696
|In the period 3 August 2026 - 7 August 2026
|14,900
|619.06
|9,224,058
|Accumulated until 7 August 2026
|242,183
|646.46
|156,560,665
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,479,976 treasury shares corresponding to 9.92% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
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