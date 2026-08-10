Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 32 2026

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount
DKK		  
Accumulated until 31 July 2026227,283648.25147,336,607  
Monday, 3 August 20263,000622.831,868,502  
Tuesday, 4 August 20263,000618.731,856,183  
Wednesday, 5 August 20263,000616.551,849,658  
Thursday, 6 August 20263,000616.671,850,019  
Friday, 7 August 20262,900620.581,799,696  
In the period 3 August 2026 - 7 August 202614,900619.069,224,058  
Accumulated until 7 August 2026242,183646.46156,560,665  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,479,976 treasury shares corresponding to 9.92% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments


Attachments

2026-08-10 FBM26-44 SBB-w32 ENG SBB2026 Week 32
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 