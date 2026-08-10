Donerail Applauds Beazer Homes Board for Delivering a Value-Maximizing Outcome for Stockholders

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Donerail Group (“Donerail”), one of the largest stockholders of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) (“Beazer” or the “Company”), today issued the following statement commending Beazer’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) for entering into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (“DFH”) in an all-cash transaction valued at $33.50 per share.

Donerail’s statement follows:

“We want to congratulate Allan Merrill and the entire Beazer Board and management team on today’s announcement - this is a terrific outcome for stockholders. Real credit is due to the Board and management for clearly acting in the best interests of stockholders and delivering this result. Getting a transaction of this size and complexity across the finish line, at a compelling all-cash price, in a challenging housing market, is no small achievement, and it speaks well of the Board and management’s judgment and their focus on stockholder value.

The $33.50 per share price represents an approximately 78% premium to Beazer’s undisturbed share price of $18.77 on May 8, 2026.

We are grateful to Allan and the entire Beazer team for their engagement with us throughout this process, and we congratulate them on a transaction we believe delivers compelling value for all Beazer stockholders.”

About The Donerail Group

The Donerail Group is a Los Angeles-based merchant bank and investment advisory firm focused on principal investing and corporate advisory.

Contact:

The Donerail Group

Nancy Lin

(310) 289-2345