Donerail Applauds MarineMax Board for Delivering a Value-Maximizing Outcome for Stockholders

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Donerail Group (“Donerail”) today issued the following statement regarding MarineMax, Inc. (“MarineMax” or the “Company”), and commending the Board of Directors (the “Board”) for entering into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Safe Harbor, a Blackstone Infrastructure portfolio company (“Safe Harbor”), in an all-cash transaction valued at $53.00 per share.

Donerail’s statement follows:

“When we first proposed to acquire MarineMax in January, our thesis was simple: the Company was worth substantially more than the market recognized. The Company’s announcement this week that it was being acquired at a $53.00 per share price - a 96% premium to MarineMax’s undisturbed share price of $27.03 on January 30, 2026 - validates that thesis and reflects the value created by a competitive process.

We are grateful to Brett McGill, Dr. Rebecca White, and the entirety of the MarineMax Board for their extensive engagement with us, and we congratulate them on a transaction that we believe delivers compelling and deserved value for all MarineMax stockholders.

We hope this outcome reflects something broader: constructive dialogue between shareholders and boards - even dialogue that begins with disagreement - can produce results that serve everyone well. That is the kind of outcome we are always working toward.”

About Donerail

The Donerail Group is a Los Angeles-based merchant bank and investment advisory firm focused on principal investing and corporate advisory.

Contact:

The Donerail Group

Nancy Lin

(310) 289-2345