Freight Technologies Adds Native CFDI Invoicing (Timbrado) to Fleet Rocket TMS

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT, “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a logistics management innovation company offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions that address distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, today announced the launch of automated Comprobante Fiscal Digital por Internet (“CFDI” or “timbrado”) invoicing within Fleet Rocket, its Transportation Management System (“TMS”) for brokers, shippers and other logistics operators. Timbrado has been fully deployed and is now available for Pro and Enterprise level Fleet Rocket subscribers.

The new capability embeds Mexico’s electronic invoicing requirements, or CFDI, directly within Fleet Rocket, handling the complete workflow for billing designed to support compliance with current Mexico’s tax authority, Servicio de Administración Tributaria (the “SAT”) requirements, including automated CFDI stamping, invoice management and cancellation, and electronic payment receipt generation (complemento de pago). Users can issue, cancel, and reconcile CFDI-compliant invoices without leaving the Fleet Rocket platform or relying on separate invoicing tools.

Under the new functionality, shipment and billing data captured in Fleet Rocket is automatically packaged and submitted for CFDI stamping in compliance with requirements established by the SAT, through integration with a certified stamping provider. Once a shipment is invoiced, paid, or cancelled, Fleet Rocket triggers the corresponding CFDI action — stamping, payment receipt, or cancellation notice — and reflects the resulting tax-document status in real time.

“Cross-border logistics in Mexico works best when execution and compliance live in the same system,” said Javier Selgas, Chief Executive Officer of Freight Technologies. “By embedding CFDI invoicing directly into Fleet Rocket, we are turning a critical but manual and error-prone process, that has traditionally existed outside the TMS, into a simple, automated operation. This is another progression in our evolution into a solutions-focused, software-first logistics company.” With this functionality added to Fleet Rocket, the Company is strengthening its SaaS product offerings and furthering its vision of delivering intelligent, connected, logistics technologies that address critical operational challenges across transportation management, freight procurement, shipment visibility, and regulatory compliance.

“Small and mid-sized carriers should not have to stitch together one system for stamping, another for finance, and another for transportation management to remain compliant and collect,” added Selgas. “Fleet Rocket consolidates all of it into a single tool. By bringing in CFDI invoicing, we are removing a third-party dependency and giving operators of every size an efficient, all-in-one platform to run their cross-border business.”

To learn more about Fleet Rocket, please visit fleetrocket.io.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech”) is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Waavely, a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide; Fleet Rocket, a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operators; and Zayren, an AI-based, machine learning pricing-prediction tool and carrier-matching platform designed specifically for cross-border and domestic OTR freight shipments across Mexico and the United States. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to network carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Fr8Tech’s and its U.S. subsidiary Fr8App Inc.’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Fr8Tech’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Fr8Tech or Fr8App Inc. may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (4) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App Inc.; (5) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App Inc.’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; (6) risks that the Company’s software and integrations, including CFDI invoicing functionality, may not operate as intended or may not satisfy applicable regulatory requirements, including changes to Mexican tax authority requirements; and (7) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under “Risk Factors,” as filed in Fr8Tech’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fr8Tech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.