Freight Technologies Expands Fleet Rocket to 92 Integrated GPS Providers

HOUSTON, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT, “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a technology-driven logistics company leveraging artificial intelligence and offering a diversified portfolio of AI-enabled software solutions designed to address key inefficiencies in the supply chain, today announced the continued expansion of Fleet Rocket, its cloud-based Transportation Management System (TMS), with 19 additional GPS providers integrated through its real-time freight geolocation module, Fr8Radar.

Since the Company’s last integration update in January 2026, Fleet Rocket has added 19 new GPS providers, bringing the total number of integrated GPS networks to 92 across the U.S. and Mexico. The milestone marks a second consecutive wave of 19 integrations and represents a 70% increase in connected GPS networks since October 2025, when the total stood at 54. The sustained pace reflects growing interest from GPS providers in connecting their networks to Fleet Rocket as its footprint across the North American freight market continues to expand.

Most GPS providers offer separate web portals that display vehicle locations in isolation from shipment, billing, and documentation systems. Fr8Radar is directly integrated into Fleet Rocket TMS, allowing users to monitor vehicle locations across multiple carriers and GPS networks within a single interface and link geolocation data to corresponding shipment records, cargo details, and related documents. Logistics teams can track, manage, document, and bill all within Fleet Rocket.

“Since October 2025 we have integrated 38 additional GPS networks into Fleet Rocket, and we believe Fr8Tech is becoming one of the most comprehensive platforms in Mexico for consolidating a historically fragmented GPS ecosystem into a single operating environment,” said Javier Selgas, Chief Executive Officer of Freight Technologies. “This is connective tissue for cross-border freight visibility. Every new integration deepens the value of our platform, advances our transition to a software-first logistics company, and gives customers one place to track, manage, document, and bill, instead of managing dozens of disconnected portals.”

As Fr8Radar resolves the operational complexity created by a fragmented GPS ecosystem, Fleet Rocket continues to evolve as a more powerful, modular, and scalable TMS supporting real-time visibility, automation, and cross-border freight across the U.S. and Mexico — the largest trade corridor in North America and a focal point of accelerating nearshoring demand.

To learn more about Fr8Radar, please visit fr8technologies.com/fr8radar .

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech”) is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fr8Now , a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping; Fr8Fleet , a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; Waavely , a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide; Fleet Rocket , a nimble, scalable and cost-effective TMS for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operators; Zayren , an AI-based, machine learning pricing-prediction tool and carrier-matching platform designed specifically for cross-border and domestic OTR freight shipments across Mexico and the United States; and DODA Smart , an AI-powered customs compliance platform to automatically monitor, verify and trace Digital Customs Documents (DODAs) for trade operators in Mexico. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to network carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Fr8Tech’s and its U.S. subsidiary Fr8App Inc.’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Fr8Tech’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Fr8Tech or Fr8App Inc. may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (4) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App Inc.; (5) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App Inc.’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (6) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under “Risk Factors,” as filed in Fr8Tech’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fr8Tech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.