Freight Technologies Integrates Fleet Rocket TMS with Highway to Automate Carrier Compliance and Onboarding

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a technology-centric logistics company offering a diversified portfolio of AI software solutions designed to address key inefficiencies in the supply chain, today announced the integration of Fleet Rocket Transportation Management System (TMS) (“Fleet Rocket”) with Highway, the leading carrier identity, compliance, and fraud prevention platform widely used across the North American freight industry.

The integration enables transportation brokers, shippers, and logistics providers using Fleet Rocket to automate carrier onboarding and compliance verification workflows. Carriers can complete qualification requirements directly through Highway based on the rules and standards set by Fleet Rocket customers. Once a carrier completes all the required compliance criteria, the carrier profile is automatically created within Fleet Rocket.

In addition to onboarding automation, the integration continuously synchronizes carrier information between the two platforms. Updates to insurance certificates, operating authority status, contact information, and other compliance-related data maintained in Highway are automatically reflected within Fleet Rocket, helping ensure that carrier records remain current and accurate.

"Carrier compliance and onboarding are critical functions within transportation management, yet they often require significant manual effort and ongoing maintenance," said Javier Selgas, Chief Executive Officer of Fr8Tech. "By integrating Highway directly into Fleet Rocket, we are helping customers eliminate time-consuming administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, accelerate carrier qualifications, and improve their compliance standards."

The integration is designed to support transportation organizations seeking to improve operational efficiency while reducing risks associated with outdated carrier information and manual onboarding procedures. By automating these workflows, Fleet Rocket enables logistics teams to focus more of their time on freight execution and customer service.

As freight networks continue to expand and regulatory requirements evolve, maintaining accurate carrier compliance records has become increasingly important for transportation providers. The Highway integration provides Fleet Rocket users with a scalable solution for managing carrier qualification and compliance information within a unified transportation management environment.

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech”) is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Waavely , a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide; Fleet Rocket , a nimble, scalable and cost-effective TMS for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operators; Zayren , an AI-based, machine learning pricing-prediction tool and carrier-matching platform designed specifically for cross-border and domestic OTR freight shipments across Mexico and the United States; and DODA Smart , an AI-powered customs compliance platform to automatically monitor, verify and trace Digital Customs Documents (DODAs) for trade operators in Mexico. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to network carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Fr8Tech’s and its U.S. subsidiary Fr8App Inc.’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Fr8Tech’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Fr8Tech or Fr8App Inc. may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (4) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App Inc.; (5) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App Inc.’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (6) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under “Risk Factors,” as filed in Fr8Tech’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fr8Tech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.