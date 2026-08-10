The size of the RIKB 26 1015 series after the exchange auction on August 7, 2026, is 56,117,588,711 nominal value.
Size of RIKB 26 1015
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
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August 07, 2026 07:30 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Series RIKB 29 0416RIKB 42 0217Settlement Date 08/12/202608/12/2026Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,6905,470All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.423/7.97078.326/6.800Total Number of Bids...Read More
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August 05, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
SeriesRIKB 29 0416RIKB 42 0217ISINIS0000039121IS0000033884Maturity Date04/16/202902/17/2042Auction Date08/07/202608/07/2026Settlement Date08/12/202608/12/202610% addition08/11/202608/11/2026 Buyback...Read More