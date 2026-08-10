Transparency Declaration Notification

 | Source: Ontex Ontex

Regulated information

In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) discloses the notifications of significant shareholding by the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

On August 8, 2026, Ontex received a transparency declaration confirming that, on July 31, 2026, the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., detained 670,347 Ontex voting rights and 1,972,373 equivalent financial instruments or 2,642,720 combined, representing respectively 0.81%, 2.40% and 3.21% of Ontex’s issued shares. The combined holding thereby crossed upward the threshold of 3%.

On August 8, 2026, Ontex received a transparency declaration confirming that, on August 3, 2026, the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., detained 227,351 Ontex voting rights and 1,912,096 equivalent financial instruments or 2,139,447 combined, representing respectively 0.28%, 2.32% and 2.60% of Ontex’s issued shares. The combined holding thereby crossed downward the threshold of 3%.


Enquiries

InvestorsGeoffroy Raskin+32 53 333 730investor.relations@ontexglobal.com
MediaCatherine Weyne+32 53 333 622corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com


About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,000 people, with plants and offices in 12 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussel.  To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.


ONTEX Group NV
Korte Keppestraat 21 – 9320 Erembodegem (Aalst) – Belgium                                                      0550.880.915 RPR Ghent – Division Dendermonde

Attachment


Attachments

260810_TD_GoldmanSachs_EN
GlobeNewswire

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