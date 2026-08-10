Rocket Lab Inks Neutron Launch Deal with Kepler Communications

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has been selected to launch a dedicated Neutron mission for space infrastructure company Kepler Communications Inc (Kepler).

Launching from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 3 on Wallops Island, Virginia, no earlier than 2028, Neutron will deploy multiple satellites to low Earth orbit, expanding Kepler’s constellation with additional optical connectivity, on-orbit compute, and hosted payload capacity. The satellites will support a range of commercial and government missions.

While Kepler has previously relied on rideshare capacity to deploy its first 33 satellites, this Neutron launch contract is the first time they’ve booked a dedicated mission on a commercial launch vehicle – providing Kepler with much greater control over launch schedule and orbital parameters to meet their constellation requirements.

Sir Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab said: “We’re proud to add Kepler to the growing list of organizations selecting Neutron to deliver their missions to orbit. Neutron is the space industry’s next generation medium-lift rocket that puts constellation operators in the driver’s seat with tailored missions and secure access to space.”

"Selecting Rocket Lab for our first dedicated launch marks an important milestone for Kepler as we continue to scale our infrastructure,” said Mina Mitry, CEO and co-founder of Kepler. “Our customer demand continues to grow, and dedicated launch provides the flexibility to expand and deliver more capacity and capability to the missions we support."

This latest mission in a consecutive streak of commercial contracts pushes Neutron’s manifest toward full capacity through the end of the decade, demonstrating the competitive solution that Neutron brings to medium-lift launch globally. Engineered to deliver the world’s most important missions to space, Neutron combines reusability, innovation and performance, and Rocket Lab’s proven flight heritage to deliver a rocket to break worldwide launch constraints and keep constellations on track.

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Rocket Lab Media Contact

Morgan Connaughton

media@rocketlabusa.com

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) is an end-to-end space company delivering rockets, satellites, and spacecraft components for commercial, government, and defense missions. Driven by its industry-leading small-lift rockets Electron and HASTE and its upcoming reusable Neutron medium-lift rocket, Rocket Lab delivers reliable and responsive launch for the world’s most important missions from constellation deployment to missile defense. Rocket Lab’s satellites and components have powered more than 1,700 missions in Earth orbit, as well as deep-space exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

About Kepler

Kepler Communications Inc. is a space infrastructure provider on a mission to deliver real-time access to space data. With 33 satellites launched to date, Kepler operates the first commercial optical data relay constellation, enabling real-time, continuous space communications while supporting advanced on-orbit compute and hosted payload capabilities. Kepler has achieved industry-leading milestones, including the first commercial on-orbit demonstration of SDA-compatible optical inter-satellite links and successful space-to-air and space-to-ground optical communication demonstrations. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Kepler is building a global company to enable communications for the future space economy.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.rocketlabcorp.com which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change