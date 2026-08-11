PrimeXBT Launches MT5 Cent Account for Beginners and Risk-Conscious Traders





CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimeXBT , a global multi-asset broker, has expanded its MetaTrader 5 (MT5) offering with the launch of a Cent Account, providing traders with a lower-risk way to access live markets, test new trading strategies, and trade with significantly smaller position sizes.

A Cent Account functions like a standard MT5 account but is denominated in US cents (USC) rather than US dollars (USD). This means a $10 deposit is displayed as 1,000 USC within the MT5 platform, while the client's Personal Area continues to show the balance in USD for clarity. Lot sizes are also scaled down, with 1 lot on a Cent Account equivalent to approximately 0.01 Standard lot, or 100,000 cents.

The account supports leverage of up to 1:1000 and provides access to Forex Majors and Minors, Gold, Silver, and BTC and ETH CFDs. Swap-free functionality and eligible bonus programs are available under the same terms as other supported MT5 account types.

"Many traders find that moving from a demo account to live trading is one of the biggest psychological hurdles in their trading journey," said Jonatan Randin, Senior Market Analyst at PrimeXBT. "A Cent Account provides a practical next step by allowing traders to experience real market conditions while keeping position sizes smaller. As traders gain confidence and experience, they can naturally progress through PrimeXBT's MT5 account offering as their trading needs evolve."

Designed for beginners, risk-conscious traders, and experienced traders testing new strategies, a Cent Account allows users to trade under live market conditions with lower financial exposure than a Standard account. Together with Standard, ZeroStop, and Pro accounts, they complete PrimeXBT's MT5 account lineup, giving traders the flexibility to choose the account type that best matches their experience, objectives, and risk tolerance.

The launch reflects PrimeXBT's ongoing commitment to expanding its trading ecosystem with flexible account options, advanced platforms, and competitive trading conditions, supporting traders at every stage of their journey.

To learn more, please visit PrimeXBT website .

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker and crypto asset service provider trusted by traders in more than 150 countries. The platform bridges traditional and digital markets within one integrated environment, redefining versatility and innovation in online trading. Clients can access Forex, CFDs on indices, commodities, shares, crypto, and Crypto Futures, as well as buy, store and exchange cryptocurrencies. This unified experience extends across both the native PXTrader 2.0 platform and MetaTrader 5, supported by advanced risk-management tools and a wide range of funding options in crypto, fiat and local payment methods. Since 2018, PrimeXBT has focused on empowering traders through broad multi-asset access, fair and transparent conditions, professional-grade technology and dedicated human support. By combining expertise, trust and a client-first approach, PrimeXBT sets a benchmark of excellence in the financial industry and provides traders with the tools they need to trade, grow and succeed with confidence.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client’s country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.

Contact

PrimeXBT

pr@primexbt.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d469f066-8548-4335-99dd-d33a22a90a98