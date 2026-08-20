PrimeXBT Expands Swap-Free Trading to PXTrader 2.0





CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimeXBT , a global multi-asset broker, has expanded its Swap-Free offering to PXTrader 2.0, giving traders access to both Swap-Free and Extended Swap-Free accounts on its proprietary Crypto and CFD trading platform.

Swap-Free replaces the usual overnight swap with a fixed USD-per-lot administrative fee, giving traders more predictable holding costs that can be factored into their strategies, rather than having to account for fluctuating swaps and triple-swap days. Extended Swap-Free removes the overnight administrative fee entirely, with eligibility determined by trading activity and the length of time positions are held. Together, the options make PXTrader 2.0 accessible to traders who cannot pay or receive interest on religious grounds, while providing greater flexibility for those who hold positions overnight.

“Trading costs are often assessed through spreads and commissions, but for traders who keep positions open for longer, the way overnight financing is structured can be equally relevant,” said Jonatan Randin, Senior Market Analyst at PrimeXBT. “Individual requirements also differ significantly, meaning these conditions can ultimately influence not only how traders approach the market, but where they choose to trade.”

The Swap-Free option is available to all PXTrader 2.0 users and can be selected when opening a new account or enabled later through account settings. Swap-Free status and progress towards Extended Swap-Free are shown in-account, while current fees, eligibility criteria, and supported instruments are available under Fees & Conditions > Swap-Free Rules. PrimeXBT also offers Swap-Free trading on MT5, with the key difference that Extended Swap-Free on PXTrader 2.0 has no 30-day limit or instrument exclusions.

The addition of Swap-Free further expands the flexibility of PXTrader 2.0, where traders can access Crypto Futures and CFDs on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares and Crypto from a single account. The platform offers competitive trading costs, TradingView-powered charting, adjustable leverage up to 1:1000, and integrated risk-management tools. Accounts are available in USD and cryptocurrencies, including BTC and ETH, allowing traders to use crypto as trading capital across CFD markets. A wide range of fiat, crypto, and local payment methods provides further flexibility in funding accounts.

The introduction of Swap-Free and Extended Swap-Free reflects PrimeXBT’s continued focus on improving trading conditions across its ecosystem, with greater cost efficiency and more choice in how traders access and manage global markets.

To learn more, users can visit the PrimeXBT website .

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker and crypto asset service provider trusted by traders in more than 150 countries. The platform bridges traditional and digital markets within one integrated environment, redefining versatility and innovation in online trading. Clients can access Forex, CFDs on indices, commodities, shares, crypto, and Crypto Futures, as well as buy, store, and exchange cryptocurrencies. This unified experience extends across both the native PXTrader 2.0 platform and MetaTrader 5, supported by advanced risk-management tools and a wide range of funding options in crypto, fiat, and local payment methods. Since 2018, PrimeXBT has focused on empowering traders through broad multi-asset access, fair and transparent conditions, professional-grade technology and dedicated human support. By combining expertise, trust and a client-first approach, PrimeXBT sets a benchmark of excellence in the financial industry and provides traders with the tools they need to trade, grow and succeed with confidence.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client’s country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.

Contact

PrimeXBT

pr@primexbt.com

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