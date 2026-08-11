Palomino Laboratories Inc. Introduces New Digital Experience for Customers and Partners

Highlights:

(i) New website (www.palominolabs.ai)and brand reflect Palomino’s evolving public-company profile (ii) Palomino’s new website is designed to make it easier for customers, partners and investors to understand the company’s technology, market focus and commercialization strategy (iii) The website focuseson Palomino’s advanced AI interconnect solutions in the 0-to-50 meters rangefor AI, high-performance computing, enterprise networking, and next-generation data centers.

GOLETA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomino Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: PALX) (“Palomino” or the “Company”), an innovator in optical interconnect technologies designed to address the rapidly increasing bandwidth and energy-efficiency requirements of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and next-generation data centers, today announced the launch of its new website and digital brand experience.

The new website is designed to serve investors, customers, suppliers, and prospective employees with centralized information and streamlined engagement. The launch reflects the Company’s continued evolution as a public company following the commencement of trading of its common stock on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol “PALX”, as referenced in the Company’s prior announcement.

Palomino is developing advanced interconnect technology platforms intended to improve bandwidth, reduce latency, and significantly lower power consumption for AI infrastructure, enterprise networking, and high-performance computing applications.

The Company’s technology is focused on moving data faster and more efficiently using technology platforms including:

(i) novel silicon chipsets enhancing the speed of copper, (ii) custom silicon integrated circuits (IC’s) optimizing the performance of MicroVCSEL interconnects, (iii) silicon and gallium nitride IC’s for MicroLED interconnects.

These are especially important for large, power-intensive systems such as AI servers, cloud computing platforms, and supercomputers.

“Our new website is more than a refreshed digital presence. It is a clearer expression of our evolution. Who we are, what we are building, and how we intend to support customers, partners, and shareholders as we advance our commercialization roadmap,” said Jeffrey B. Shealy, Co-founder and CEO of Palomino Laboratories Inc. “As artificial intelligence continues to drive unprecedented demand for faster, lower-power, and more scalable interconnect technologies, we believe Palomino is well positioned to help address the next generation of networking challenges.”

The Company believes the continued migration toward AI-driven computing architectures presents a substantial opportunity for innovative connectivity solutions that can help address bandwidth, latency, scalability, and power-consumption challenges.

To learn more, visit www.palominolabs.ai.

About Palomino Laboratories

Palomino Laboratories is an artificial intelligence (AI) interconnect technology company headquartered in Goleta, California, developing next-generation connectivity solutions for the rapidly evolving AI infrastructure market. The Company's product focus addresses AI interconnect solutions in the 0-to-50 meters range and includes: (i) silicon chipsets enhancing the speed of copper, (ii) silicon optical integrated circuits (IC’s) optimizing the performance of MicroVCSEL interconnects, and (iii) silicon and gallium nitride IC’s for MicroLED interconnects. Our chipsets enable high-bandwidth, low-latency, and energy-efficient data movement across AI systems. Palomino's solutions are designed to support the growing performance demands of AI, high-performance computing (HPC), enterprise networking, hyperscale data centers and advanced robotics as increasingly intelligent systems require faster, more efficient, and more reliable data connectivity.

For more information, please visit www.palominolabs.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors listed under "Risk Factors" in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For further information

Palomino Laboratories Inc.

Jeffrey B. Shealy, CEO

Email: IR@palominolabs.ai