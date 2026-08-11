Cloudastructure to Present at Sidoti’s Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on August 19th & 20th

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), a provider of AI-powered video surveillance, remote monitoring, and cloud-based security analytics, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at Sidoti & Company’s Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference taking place on August 19-20, 2026.

Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference Presentation Details

Dates: August 19-20, 2026

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 12:15 P.M. ET

Webcast: https://www.cloudastructure.com/investor/cloudastructure-events

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Cloudastructure’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at Cloudastructure@KCSA.com.

About Cloudastructure, Inc.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

704.574.3732

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto

Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

Cloudastructure@KCSA.com