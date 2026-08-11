RLB Appoints Justin York as Head of Data Centers

Phoenix, AZ, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB), a global independent construction, property and management consultancy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin York as Head of Data Centers. A highly respected leader in the mission-critical sector, Justin brings extensive experience delivering some of the world's most complex and high-profile data center programs, reinforcing RLB's commitment to supporting clients in one of the industry's fastest-growing markets.

As Head of Data Centers, Justin will lead the strategic growth of RLB's data center practice, partnering with clients to deliver innovative, scalable solutions across the full project lifecycle. His expertise spans program management, project controls, commercial strategy, procurement, cost management, capital planning, data analytics, and digital transformation. Having led multidisciplinary teams across global, multi-billion-dollar portfolios, Justin is known for combining technical excellence with a collaborative leadership style that consistently delivers exceptional client outcomes.

Beyond project delivery, Justin has built a reputation for developing high-performing teams and fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement. Throughout his career, he has championed knowledge sharing, embraced emerging technologies and modern methods of construction, and helped organizations leverage data to improve decision-making, efficiency, and program performance.

"Justin is an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Paraic Morrissey, Senior Vice President. "His experience leading complex global programs, combined with his strategic mindset and passion for developing people, aligns perfectly with RLB's vision for the future of our data center practice. As our clients continue to invest in increasingly sophisticated digital infrastructure, Justin's leadership will strengthen our ability to deliver the insight, innovation, and trusted advice they rely on, while positioning RLB for continued growth in the rapidly evolving data center sector."

Justin's appointment reflects RLB's continued investment in the rapidly evolving data center sector and its commitment to attracting industry-leading talent. As organizations around the world accelerate investment in AI, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure, RLB continues to expand its mission-critical capabilities to help clients successfully deliver complex programs.

"The parallel momentum of RLB’s growth and the evolution of the data center industry makes this an incredibly exciting time to join RLB," said York. "I was drawn to RLB by its leadership, strong team culture, and unparalleled reputation for technical excellence and client focus. I’m eager to dive in with our talented teams to scale our data center capabilities and deliver the high-impact programs supporting tomorrow's digital infrastructure."

Justin's appointment marks another step in RLB's continued investment in its people, expertise, and mission-critical capabilities as the firm supports clients in delivering the next generation of digital infrastructure.

About Rider Levett Bucknall

With a network that covers the globe and a heritage spanning over two centuries, Rider Levett Bucknall is a leading independent organization in cost management and quantity surveying, project management, advisory services, sustainability services, and built asset services. Rider Levett Bucknall’s North American practice has offices in over 30 cities across North America, including Austin, Boston, Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Hilo, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Maui, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Tucson, Waimea, and Washington, D.C. With more than 4,500 employees worldwide, Rider Levett Bucknall brings unparalleled value and service to its prestigious group of clients through its robust experience and high-level expertise. The firm enjoys a professional heritage that spans over 240 years, and it continues to be a global leader in the construction industry throughout the Americas, Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania.

For more information, visit www.rlb.com, and for the latest company news and construction cost trends, follow the firm on LinkedIn.

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