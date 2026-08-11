CarGurus Names 2026 Top Dealer Award Winners

The 12th annual awards recognize dealers delivering outstanding service, value, and transparency, with less than 10% of dealerships earning the distinction

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.,¹ today announced the winners of its 2026 Top Dealer Awards across North America and the U.K. Now in its 12th year, the program recognizes dealerships that consistently earn shoppers' trust through exceptional service, competitive value, and transparent experiences.

Less than 10% of dealerships on the CarGurus platform earned a Top Dealer Award this year, giving shoppers a reliable shortlist of the highest-rated dealers in their area. Top Dealer Award winners are selected through verified customer reviews and CarGurus marketplace data, including vehicle pricing and digital retail engagement metrics, where applicable.

“CarGurus is guided by a mission to make car shopping more transparent and trustworthy, and our Top Dealer Award winners help bring that to life,” said Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer at CarGurus. “These awards recognize the dealers who consistently stand out, while giving shoppers another trusted signal as they decide where to buy their next car.”

CarGurus Top Dealer Award categories include:

Top Rated Dealer honors dealerships in North America and the U.K. with exceptional customer satisfaction. Winners maintained an average rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 based on verified customer reviews submitted in 2025 (minimum five reviews for U.S. dealers; four for Canada and the U.K.).

honors dealerships in North America and the U.K. with exceptional customer satisfaction. Winners maintained an average rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 based on verified customer reviews submitted in 2025 (minimum five reviews for U.S. dealers; four for Canada and the U.K.). Top Value Dealer recognizes dealerships offering consistently competitive pricing. The award honors the top 100 dealers in each region with the highest share of 2025 inventory with a "Good" or "Great" Deal Rating from CarGurus.

recognizes dealerships offering consistently competitive pricing. The award honors the top 100 dealers in each region with the highest share of 2025 inventory with a "Good" or "Great" Deal Rating from CarGurus. Top Digital Dealer honors the top 100 U.S. dealerships with the most digitally enabled shopping experience. Winners are selected based on shopper engagement through CarGurus' Digital Deal, which lets buyers complete key steps like financing applications and deposits, and the share of their 2025 inventory available for online transactions.



Award-winning dealerships are identified with Top Dealer badging on the CarGurus site and in-store signage, helping shoppers easily recognize 2026 winners while shopping online or in-person. Consumers can explore the full list of Top Dealer Award winners and filter by location here:

About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is the leading multinational automotive platform helping consumers and dealers confidently buy and sell vehicles. Founded in 2006 with a mission to bring more trust and transparency to car shopping, CarGurus is the No. 1 visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1 with the largest selection of inventory and network of dealers.2 CarGurus’ unmatched selection, trusted automotive insights, and data-driven products and solutions support each shopper’s journey — from online research and shopping to in-dealership decisions — to empower them at every step. And, by translating data from billions of monthly site interactions, CarGurus provides dealers a personalized, predictive intelligence platform with software solutions that helps them run their businesses more efficiently and profitably at all stages of inventory acquisition and pricing, marketing, and conversion to sale.

CarGurus operates online marketplaces in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The company’s network of brands includes PistonHeads, the largest online motoring community in the U.K.3, and Autolist, a U.S.- based online marketplace.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com .

1Similarweb: Traffic and Engagement Report (Cars.com, Autotrader.com, TrueCar.com, CARFAX.com

Listings (defined as CARFAX.com Total Visits minus Vehicle History Reports)), Q2 2026, U.S.

2Largest car shopping platform defined as most inventory and largest dealer network. Compared to Autotrader.com , Cars.com, TrueCar.com, and CARFAX (Joreca as of December 31, 2025).

3Similarweb: Traffic and Engagement Report (CarThrottle.com, drivetribe.com) Q2 2026, U.K.

CarGurus® and Autolist® are each a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and PistonHeads® is a registered trademark of CarGurus Ireland Limited in the U.K. and the European Union. All other product names, trademarks, and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

© 2026 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

Media Contact:

Maggie Meluzio

Director, Public Relations & External Communications

pr@cargurus.com