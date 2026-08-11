A. Duie Pyle Earns Logistics Management Quest for Quality Award for 37th Consecutive Year

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 102-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces it has been named a recipient of the 43rd annual Quest for Quality Awards presented by Logistics Management. For 37 years, Logistics Management readers, responsible for conducting the evaluation, have continued to honor Pyle’s industry leadership; a decades-long achievement that strengthens the company's position as the leading performer in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Regional LTL Carriers category. This year, Pyle was also recognized within the Expedited Motor Carriers, Third Party Logistics (Transportation Management) and Third Party Logistics (Value Add Warehousing) categories.

The Quest for Quality Awards remain one of the most prestigious benchmarks for performance in the logistics and transportation sectors, widely regarded as the industry’s leading representation of customer satisfaction and service excellence. Recipients are determined solely by the qualified buyers of logistics and transportation services who put carriers and service providers to work each day all over the world, and are scored across criteria including customer service, reliability, value, IT capabilities, equipment and operational efficiency.

“To be recognized in four categories this year speaks to the depth of our service culture and the dedication of our Pyle People across every part of the business,” said Frank Granieri, chief commercial officer at A. Duie Pyle. “There is no stronger endorsement than that of our valued customers, which is what makes this long-standing honor so meaningful. As their supply chains grow more complex, we remain committed to investing in the people, technology and network capacity that allow us to deliver the consistent, dependable service Pyle has been known for over the past century.”

Recognition across four distinct categories reflects the breadth of Pyle’s capabilities and, more importantly, the consistency of the customer experience across its integrated service offerings. From regional LTL and time-sensitive transportation to complex supply chain solutions and warehousing, Pyle combines specialized expertise with a shared commitment to service, reliability and operational excellence. This honor reinforces Pyle’s ability to help customers solve a wide range of supply chain challenges while maintaining the responsiveness, flexibility and high-touch service that has defined the company for 102 years.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.