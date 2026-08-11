Zus Health Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity and Information Protection

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zus Health, the healthcare data platform that unifies scattered data into an always-on common patient record, today announced that its shared FHIR-native platform residing at Amazon Web Services (AWS) US-East-1 and used by thousands of healthcare providers has earned r2 certified status from HITRUST for cybersecurity and information protection.

The HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates that Zus Health has met requirements defined by a leading cybersecurity assurance leader, confirming that strong controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively.

Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST’s Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards across NIST, ISO, and OWASP.

“As cybersecurity expectations rise, our customers want assurance that their patients’ data is safe,” said Philip Wickline, CTO and co-founder at Zus Health. “Achieving HITRUST Certification reinforces Zus’s ongoing commitment to protecting data, managing risk, and maintaining the trust of the healthcare providers, organizations, and patients that we serve.”

“The HITRUST r2 Certification is an important benchmark for cyber-aware organizations such as Zus Health,” said Ryan Patrick, EVP of TPRM Customer Solutions at HITRUST. “Earning HITRUST Certification reflects not only the effective implementation of security controls, but also the organization’s commitment to maintaining operational maturity across its cybersecurity program. We congratulate Zus Health on this significant achievement.”

About Zus Health

Zus Health makes healthcare move at information speed. The platform unifies scattered data into an always-on common patient record: a complete, real-time history of labs, diagnostics, medications, and encounters collected across multiple providers over the course of a patient’s life.

Zus delivers this data directly into the systems providers already use to make decisions. Accessible via APIs and embedded tools, it equips care teams with actionable insights at the point of care, helping improve outcomes and financial performance.

Founded in 2020 by Jonathan Bush, co-founder and former CEO of athenahealth, Zus Health serves 100+ healthcare organizations. For more information, visit ZusHealth.com.