Zus Health Accepted as a Candidate QHIN Under TEFCA

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zus Health , the shared health data platform built to bring information speed to healthcare, today announced it has been accepted as a candidate Qualified Health Information Network® (QHINTM) under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common AgreementTM ( TEFCA ®).

Candidate QHIN status is granted to organizations that have completed the formal QHIN application and have been approved to begin the technical and operational testing required as part of the TEFCA onboarding process.

The milestone reflects years of investment Zus has made in the governance, security, and operational maturity required to move health data at national scale — the same rigor Zus already applies as a trusted data steward for its customers — including…

Modern API Infrastructure : The capacity to seamlessly handle daily and monthly volumes of data requests at scale.

: The capacity to seamlessly handle daily and monthly volumes of data requests at scale. Streamlined Governance : A formalized infrastructure to help customers navigate network rules.

: A formalized infrastructure to help customers navigate network rules. Strong Data Security: Comprehensive and robust data privacy and security measures.





The achievement also builds on Zus's growing voice in exchange policy, where the company has been an active advocate for value-based care and interoperability rules that make data liquidity the default, not the exception.

“Healthcare has a plumbing problem. The patient data exists, but it can't get where it needs to go fast enough to matter,” said Jonathan Bush, founder and CEO of Zus Health. “We've spent years earning our customers’ trust, and becoming a Candidate QHIN puts that work to use. Our customers may get more direct access to the national network, and Zus will have a seat at the table, participating in TEFCA governance discussions while continuing to advocate for innovative care.”

Why Zus Health Is Pursuing QHIN Designation

Zus chose to pursue QHIN Designation because of the progress TEFCA itself has made, having emerged as the definitive ecosystem where national clinical data exchange occurs and where policies governing TEFCA exchange continue to evolve.

TEFCA has invested heavily in building trust among participants, bringing clarity to permitted use cases for Treatment and Individual Access Services (IAS). It also runs an increasingly transparent policy-making process that gives participants a real voice in how the rules evolve and an expectation of real enforcement action for rule-breakers. Exchange volume across TEFCA has grown steadily as a result, and Zus expects that growth to accelerate further as more practices onboard.

If Zus completes onboarding, its customers may gain more direct access to patient data nationwide, backed by a partner that will help shape TEFCA policy on their behalf, not just comply with it.

About Zus Health

Zus Health is a healthcare data platform that makes care move at information speed. The Zus platform unifies scattered data into a single, always-on Common Patient Record: a complete, real-time history of labs, diagnostics, medications, and encounters collected across multiple providers over the course of a patient’s life.

Zus delivers this unified patient record directly into existing clinical workflows. Through APIs and embedded tools, care teams can access actionable insights at the points of care — improving outcomes, reducing administrative burden, and supporting value-based financial performance.