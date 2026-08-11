IPS Congress Spotlights Innovation-Driven Real Estate Investment Through Its Specialized Conference Program

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPS Congress announces the key features of its specialized conference program for its 22nd edition, taking place from 7 to 9 September 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Held in alignment with the vision of Dubai Land Department and under the theme “Driving Real Estate Investment Through Innovation”, the program convenes the real estate community to explore the trends reshaping investment, development, and sector services, while advancing knowledge exchange and strengthening the connection between capital, projects, and technology driven solutions.

The conference comes as Dubai’s real estate market continues to demonstrate strong momentum and investor confidence. According to data from Dubai Land Department, real estate transactions reached AED 252 billion in the first quarter of 2026, marking 31% year on year growth. The number of transactions also reached 60,303, representing a 6% increase compared to the same period in 2025, further reflecting the market’s resilience, depth, and continued attractiveness to investors.

The conference content is structured around five core pillars: IPS Real Estate, IPS Future Cities, IPS Startups & Proptech, IPS Design, and IPS Services. Together, these pillars provide a comprehensive framework for high level discussions on investment pathways, the evolution of smart and sustainable urban environments, the role of digital solutions in developing, managing, and marketing real estate assets, the contribution of design to more efficient and higher quality communities, and the services that support investors across the real estate project lifecycle.

Designed for investors, developers, financial institutions, PropTech companies, startups, brokers, consultants, and industry professionals, the program offers a specialized business environment that connects market insight with practical application. It also supports wider collaboration across the real estate ecosystem by highlighting scalable technologies, emerging business models, and a shared understanding of investor priorities and the requirements shaping future cities.

The conference sessions will be integrated with the exhibition’s wider platforms and specialized programs, including the Developers Launch Hub, Investors Hub, MOU Signing Zone, Investment Destination Presentations, and Financing & Mortgage Zone. This integrated format enables visitors to move seamlessly between knowledge led content, networking opportunities, project showcases, and sector services within one platform that brings together real estate stakeholders from the region and global markets.

It also reflects the role of IPS Congress in transforming knowledge and innovation into opportunities for collaboration, investment, and growth. By bringing together specialist expertise, capital, real estate projects, and future focused solutions, the conference further strengthens its position as a professional forum for addressing the priorities that guide real estate investment and urban development in the next phase.

About IPS Congress:

The 22nd edition of IPS Congress will take place from 7 to 9 September 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Halls 4–8, in alignment with the vision of Dubai Land Department and under the theme “Driving Real Estate Investment Through Innovation.” The exhibition is structured around five core pillars: IPS Real Estate, IPS Future Cities, IPS Startups & Proptech, IPS Design, and IPS Services, alongside the Developers Launch Hub, Investors Hub, and other specialized features. The event is expected to attract more than 30,000 visitors, reflecting its position as The Biggest Global Real Estate Marketplace.

For more information, please visit: www.ipscongress.com

Contact

Marina Mounir

marina.mounir@strategicinfinity.com