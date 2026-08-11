Admiral Markets AS announces a change in the volume of its outstanding bond issue EUR 8.00 ADMIRAL MARKETS subordinated bond 17–2027 (ISIN: EE3300111251).

As of 22 July 2026, the total number of outstanding bonds has been reduced by 2,222 bonds following buybacks conducted in July 2026. Following this reduction, the total number of outstanding bonds will amount to 6,254 bonds, with a nominal value of EUR 100 per bond, resulting in a total outstanding nominal value of EUR 625,400.

This step is in line with the Admirals group strategy to reduce liabilities and improve financial efficiency, while maintaining a strong and transparent relationship with investors.

For additional information, please contact:

Alexander Tsikhilov

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Admiral Markets AS

+372 555 38042

alexander.tsikhilov@admiralmarkets.com



