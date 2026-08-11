Aditude Ranks within the 2026 Inc. 5000 List with 639% Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aditude, a leading ad technology platform, is proud to announce its ranking at No. 547 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. This year's recognition also places Aditude at No. 43 in the Advertising, Marketing and PR category and No. 8 in the state of Delaware — the company's fourth time earning a spot on the list.

This milestone reflects Aditude's 3-year revenue growth of 639%, driven by continued investment in its publisher monetization platform and the expansion of its product suite. Founded in early March 2019, Aditude has built a reputation in the ad tech industry for delivering solutions that help publishers optimize revenue and improve operational efficiency across their ad stacks.

“Ranking on the Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year, and placing No. 43 in Advertising, Marketing and PR nationally — a category where ad tech companies are few and far between — is a reflection of what our team has built and the trust publishers place in us,” said Jared Siegal, Founder and CEO of Aditude. ”The ad tech space keeps evolving, and we continue to keep finding ways to deliver real results for publishers. We're proud of this recognition and even more focused on what comes next."

For more information on Aditude's ad tech solutions and how they can benefit your business, please visit aditude.com or contact the team at sales@aditude.io.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Aditude

Aditude is a unified ad tech platform built for web and app publishers. Its solutions span ad serving (Cloud Wrapper, Prebid Server, Mobile/In-App), publisher intelligence (Insights, Exec), and demand (CPMStar SSP). The company streamlines ad operations and gives publishers one platform for transparent monetization control. Aditude is trusted by hundreds of publishers across news, gaming, entertainment, and lifestyle media. Learn more at aditude.com.

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