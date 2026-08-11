CORRECTION -- CN Reports a Record 2025-26 Crop Year

MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that it closed the 2025–26 crop year with a record movement of more than 33.8 million metric tonnes (MMT) of grain from Western Canada, exceeding the previous record of 31.2 MMT set in the 2024-25 crop year. The record-setting year was capped by a strong finish in July, when CN moved 2.62 MMT of grain, surpassing the previous July record of 2.43 MMT set in 2020.

This record performance was driven by strong customer demand, close collaboration across the grain supply chain and the consistent execution of CN’s operating plan, unlocking incremental capacity and value.

As CN closes out this record 2025–26 crop year and looks ahead to the next harvest, the Company remains focused on delivering safe, consistent and reliable service for producers, grain companies and supply chain partners. CN’s new 2026–27 Grain Plan is now available and outlines how the company is preparing its network, resources and operations to support the grain supply chain in the harvest ahead.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.





Contacts:

Media Investment Community Ashley Michnowski Jamie Lockwood Senior Manager Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations and Special Projects (438) 596-4329 (514) 399-0052

media@cn.ca

investor.relations@cn.ca





