New Era Energy & Digital Announces Second Quarter 2026 Reporting Schedule

MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) (“New Era” or the “Company”), a developer of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets, today announced that it expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, after market close on Friday, August 14, 2026.

Management will host a business update conference call and webcast on Monday, August 17, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s recent business and operational progress.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date and Time: Monday, August 17, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Access Option Registration Link Live Webcast Use this link Phone Dial-In with Live Q&A Use this link

A replay will be available shortly after the event on the Company’s investor relations website.

About New Era Energy & Digital, Inc.

New Era Energy & Digital is developing large-scale data centers across energy-rich U.S. markets to support AI training and inference workloads. New Era's flagship project, Texas Critical Data Centers, is a 492-acre site located in the Permian Basin, with anticipated capacity scaling to 1.4 GW over time. New Era's strategy is to combine large-acreage sites with flexible power solutions, including behind-the-meter power. New Era's approach is a modular, phased data center deployment model, utilizing best-in-class water efficiency and self-generated power to minimize community impact and accelerate time-to-power for hyperscale, enterprise and edge operators.

For more information, visit: www.newerainfra.ai and follow New Era Energy & Digital on LinkedIn and X.