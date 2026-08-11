Breakout Stocks and Next Big Movers Could Be Taking Shape Now

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE: NIQ), Fermi (NASDAQ: FRMI), and NeOnc Technologies (NASDAQ: NTHI) are delivering a powerful mix of catalysts from very different corners of the market. Several are moving on developments that could reshape their stories well beyond a single trading session, while the market continues to reward companies that can connect themselves to some of the biggest themes of 2026, like NeOnc, which heads into Wednesday with perhaps the most binary catalyst of the group: topline Phase 2a brain-cancer data that could materially alter how investors value its NEO100 program.

NeOnc: Wednesday's brain-cancer data could be the biggest catalyst of the group

NeOnc (NASDAQ:NTHI) is heading into Wednesday with the most clearly defined binary catalyst in this group. The company is scheduled to present topline Phase 2a results from its NEO100-01 trial at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 12, evaluating intranasal NEO100 in patients with recurrent or progressive Grade III and Grade IV IDH1-mutant glioma. The company confirmed the timing in its latest announcement.

The trial is fully enrolled, making the upcoming readout an important clinical milestone rather than another incremental corporate update. NeOnc says the presentation will include efficacy and safety observations and planned regulatory next steps. The company has also been building an international development pathway, including UAE IND authorization for NEO100 programs across adult Phase 1 through Phase 2 development and pediatric studies. NEO100 also has FDA Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations.

NTHI approaches the catalyst from a depressed trading level. The stock has recently traded around $3.50, compared with an approximately $3.01 52-week low and a $12.99 52-week high. That leaves the shares roughly three-quarters below the year's peak. For a clinical-stage biotechnology company, that creates an unusually stark setup: investors are about to receive potentially valuation-changing information while the stock is trading near the bottom of its annual range.

The earlier NEO100 data explain why the market is paying attention.

The float and short-interest picture adds another layer. Market-data providers disagree materially on NTHI's public float. Finviz has reported approximately 2.06 million shares in the public float, while StockAnalysis has estimated approximately 9.05 million. What is consistent is the reported short position: approximately 521,841 shares as of July 15. Against average daily trading volume, that represents a substantial position and well over the desired five days of trading volume under the volume assumptions supplied for the setup.

That means the market could see two competing sources of demand if the data are strong: investors establishing new positions and short sellers attempting to reduce exposure. Conversely, disappointing data could cause the same limited liquidity to magnify selling pressure. A tight float is an amplifier, not a directional signal.

Wall Street is already assigning substantially higher values than the current share price. Three firms have published Buy ratings with targets of $13 from Alliance Global Partners, $15 from BTIG and $20 from Maxim Group. The simple average of those targets is approximately $16. Against a roughly $3.50 share price, the targets imply a substantial valuation gap. They are analyst expectations rather than guarantees, and Wednesday's data could alter the assumptions behind them.

Ownership is another part of the setup. Available market-data estimates put insider ownership at approximately 55%, while institutional ownership is estimated at roughly 6.6%. NeOnc has also disclosed insider purchases ahead of the upcoming NEO100 catalyst. The company has simultaneously continued developing its broader pipeline, including NEO212, which has completed Phase 1 and reached a recommended Phase 2 dose of 610 mg.

The broader biotech tape has already demonstrated how violently the market can react to meaningful oncology data. Tango Therapeutics reported a 92% objective response rate among response-evaluable pancreatic-cancer patients treated with vopimetostat plus daraxonrasib, along with a 90% six-month progression-free survival rate and 100% disease-control rate in the reported pancreatic-cancer cohort. Shares jumped approximately 53% following the announcement.

Intensity Therapeutics provides another example of the extreme end of small-cap biotech volatility. Following positive Phase 1/2 data for INT230-6 in advanced solid tumors, the shares moved approximately 394% in a single session, from roughly $0.27 to $1.32 on a pre-reverse-split basis. That move does not predict NTHI's outcome, but it demonstrates why clinical data can overwhelm conventional technical levels when investors suddenly reassess a small biotechnology company's potential.

The common denominator is simply that clinical-stage biotechnology companies can experience extraordinary repricing when meaningful efficacy data arrive.

For NTHI, Wednesday's event comes down to a fundamental question: does the Phase 2a readout strengthen the case that NEO100 could become a meaningful treatment option for recurrent IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma? If the answer is yes, investors could begin reassessing both the clinical program and the valuation assumptions reflected in the existing analyst targets.

That makes NTHI the clearest catalyst-driven name in this group. The stock has the low price, the reported short position, the relatively limited float, the analyst valuation gap and, most importantly, the clinical event. None of those factors guarantees a particular price reaction. But together they create a market setup where Wednesday's data could determine the next major chapter.

The NTHI catalyst

NEO100-01 Phase 2a topline data presentation

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT

NeOnc says management will present topline efficacy and safety observations, discuss planned

Live webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3151/54410

Investor relations: https://investors.neonc.com

A replay is expected to be available following the presentation.

Quantum Corporation: The AI storage trade Sets New 52-week High

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) delivered one of the more dramatic fundamental turnarounds in this group. The company reported fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue of $80.8 million, up 26% from $64.3 million a year earlier and above its guidance range of $75 million plus or minus $2 million. More importantly, Quantum reported its first non-GAAP profitable quarter since fiscal 2023.

Adjusted net income reached $4.0 million, or $0.18 per share, compared with an adjusted net loss of $14.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.0 million, compared with negative $6.5 million a year earlier. GAAP results were dramatically different because the quarter included $129.7 million of charges related to the fair value of convertible notes, $16.3 million related to warrants and $11.7 million associated with debt extinguishment. The result was a GAAP net loss of $155.3 million, or $7.06 per share.

The more consequential development may have been the balance-sheet cleanup. Quantum ended June 30 with $54.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared with $37.5 million a year earlier, while total outstanding debt fell to zero from $104.3 million. Interest expense declined to $2.1 million from $6.5 million. The company is therefore entering the next phase of its turnaround without the debt burden that previously weighed on its financial profile.

Operationally, Quantum says backlog reached record levels as organizations deal with accelerating data growth, rising storage costs and power constraints associated with AI infrastructure. The company has also secured several multimillion-dollar deals across APAC and the Americas, although management cautioned that supply constraints continue to limit its ability to fully meet demand.

The market has responded accordingly. Shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.80 following the results, turning QMCO into a momentum story as well as a turnaround story. The company's fiscal second-quarter guidance calls for revenue of $82 million plus or minus $2 million, adjusted operating expenses of $27 million plus or minus $1 million, adjusted basic EPS of $0.12 plus or minus $0.10 and adjusted EBITDA of $6 million plus or minus $1 million.

NIQ Global Intelligence: AI meets a consumer-data cash-flow story

NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ) delivered another strong quarterly report, extending what the company describes as its fifth consecutive quarterly beat since becoming a public company. Second-quarter revenue increased 8.0% year over year to $1.1242 billion, while organic constant-currency growth reached 5.8%, led by an 8.3% increase in the Americas. EMEA grew 4.9%, while APAC returned to year-over-year growth at 1.9%.

The profitability numbers were even more notable. Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.9% to $261.9 million, with the adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 270 basis points to 23.3%. Adjusted net income improved to $78.7 million, while levered free cash flow reached $74.1 million. Net cash provided by operating activities reached $140.1 million, a $148.7 million year-over-year improvement.

NIQ's subscription business is becoming a major part of the investment narrative. Annualized intelligence subscription revenue surpassed $3 billion, reaching $3.0176 billion, up 5.8%. Intelligence Subscription Net Dollar Retention was 105%, while Gross Dollar Retention stood at 99%. Those metrics point to a business that is not simply adding customers but attempting to expand the value of its existing customer base.

The company is also pushing aggressively into AI. NIQ has launched or expanded products including ConnectAI, Optiq, Optiq Bridge and NIQ Cadence, designed to bring consumer intelligence directly into enterprise AI systems and workflows. The company says its Connect data engine is now processing approximately 4.3 trillion data records per week, up 23% from the 3.5 trillion-record weekly rate reported in the year-ago quarter.

The growth strategy is being reinforced by new customer wins. NIQ reported 26 seven-figure wins during the quarter, including three eight-figure deals, while consumer-panel growth was in the mid-teens and e-commerce growth exceeded 30%. The company also reported a record client Net Promoter Score of 52 in June, up seven points from a year earlier.

Management raised full-year 2026 guidance to 5.2%-5.6% organic constant-currency revenue growth, a 23.5%-23.9% adjusted EBITDA margin and $245 million-$255 million of levered free cash flow. S&P Global Ratings also upgraded NIQ's credit rating to B+ from B. The combination of higher revenue, expanding margins, improving cash generation and an increasingly AI-centric product suite gives NIQ a considerably different profile from a conventional market-data company. The stock did not establish a new 52-week high following the latest report, but the earnings gap above several technical inflection points puts a buyable pullback on the watch list for momentum investors.

Fermi: A $6.5 billion Texas AI lease changes the story

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) has received the validation its Project Matador development has been waiting for: a binding customer lease. The company announced that its subsidiary Fermi Campus 1 entered into a lease with TensorWave TEX1, a subsidiary of AI cloud provider TensorWave, for a facility supported by 222 megawatts of total facility power.

The financial headline is enormous. Fermi expects the first phase to generate approximately $6.5 billion in contracted revenue over an initial 15-year term, excluding renewal options. The project is scheduled for phased delivery beginning in the second half of 2027. TensorWave also receives expansion rights for two additional data centers that, if exercised, would bring the partnership to more than 650 MW.

That changes the nature of the Fermi story. Until now, the company has been attempting to convince investors that its Texas Panhandle site can solve one of AI infrastructure's biggest constraints: access to enormous quantities of reliable power on a timeline that matches customer demand. The TensorWave agreement provides the first binding customer commitment for Project Matador and gives the company an anchor tenant around which additional capacity could potentially be developed.

The scale of the underlying campus is equally striking. Fermi says approximately 6 GW of the planned 17 GW has already been permitted, more than $1.5 billion has been invested in the buildout to date and first power is targeted for 2026. The company's strategy is to create a private, behind-the-meter power ecosystem capable of supporting large AI data-center deployments.

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