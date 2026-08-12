Changes to full-year guidance for BioMar

Today, BioMar has released an announcement with updated guidance for the full year 2026. BioMar now expects revenue in the range of DKK 17-18 billion against previously DKK 16-17 billion and EBIT in the range of DKK 1,200-1,300 million compared to previously DKK 1,100-1,200 million.

BioMar constitutes a material part of the portfolio and is fully consolidated into the Schouw & Co. figures, and the information from BioMar will be incorporated into Schouw & Co.’s guidance.

Schouw & Co. provides guidance to the market on revenue and EBITDA and will consider its consolidated full-year guidance based on the information from BioMar and the outlook for the other portfolio businesses no later than in connection with the release of the interim report scheduled on 14 August 2026.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President & CEO

Please direct any questions to President Jens Bjerg Sørensen, telephone no. +45 86 11 22 22.

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