Canyon GBS Earns Great Place To Work Certification

Mesa, ARIZONA, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canyon GBS Inc. is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Canyon GBS. This year, 100% of employees said it’s a great place to work - 43 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Canyon GBS is proud to be Great Place To Work Certified™. In the 2026 Great Place To Work Trust Index® Survey, 100% of our employees said that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. "Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Canyon GBS stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

“We are proud to be Great Place To Work-Certified™ and grateful to our team for making Canyon GBS a place where people can do their best work,” said Cindy Licata, Chief Compliance Officer at Canyon GBS. “This recognition reflects the care, collaboration, and commitment our employees bring every day as we build mission-driven technology for public-serving institutions.”

At Canyon GBS, we believe great employee experience starts with purpose, trust, and a shared commitment to impact. We are building an environment where employees can contribute to meaningful work, grow professionally, and help advance technology that supports the communities our customers serve.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a excellent boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Our people make Canyon GBS great. This Great Place To Work Certification™ reflects the culture our team is building together and the employee experience behind it.

About Canyon GBS

Canyon GBS is an enterprise software company building connected, secure, AI-powered technology for government, education, and other public-serving organizations. Its product portfolio supports relationship management, service delivery, curriculum and content management, operational workflows, and data integration. Built for complex, highly accountable environments, Canyon GBS brings fragmented systems, data, and workflows together to help organizations operate more effectively and serve their communities with greater speed, visibility, and coordination.

Press Inquiries

Lindsay Consalvos

media [at] canyongbs.com

520-357-1351

https://canyongbs.com

123 N Centennial Way

Suite 144

Mesa, AZ 85201

United States