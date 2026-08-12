Cloudastructure Expands Multifamily Footprint With Third Deployment for Longtime Baltimore Developer

Repeat Engagement Follows Results Delivered Across the Developer’s Existing Portfolio

Initial Phase Covers Installation, With AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding Under Evaluation as the Property Nears Completion

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (“Cloudastructure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSAI), an award-winning provider of AI-powered surveillance, remote monitoring, and cloud-based security analytics, today announced it has been awarded the surveillance installation for a multifamily development under construction in Baltimore, Maryland, marking the third property the Company has secured with this longtime developer as the relationship continues to expand across its portfolio.

The client is a property management and development company that has grown its portfolio to more than $1 billion over the past two decades. Consistent with the developer's other properties, the engagement was proactive rather than reactive, with Cloudastructure selected for the new development based on the performance of the platform and the service delivered across its existing portfolio. Because the property is still under construction, the initial phase of the engagement covers installation and hardware, comprising approximately 70 cameras across the site, with installation expected to begin in the first half of 2027. As with prior engagements, the client is expected to leverage Cloudastructure's AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding services, further expanding the scope of the relationship and its recurring revenue opportunity, upon completion of construction.

“This client did not come to us because something went wrong. They came to us because things have consistently gone right at their other properties,” said James McCormick, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Cloudastructure. “Repeat business is the strongest validation we can receive because it demonstrates that customers are seeing value not just in the technology, but in the outcomes it delivers. As owners and operators continue modernizing their security infrastructure, we believe the relationships that begin at a single property can evolve into broader portfolio deployments, creating a more durable and recurring growth opportunity over time.”

The engagement illustrates Cloudastructure's land-and-expand strategy in action. Initial deployments establish the Company's platform within a customer's portfolio, while successful execution creates opportunities to expand into additional properties and higher-value recurring AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding services over time. Management believes this progression represents an increasingly important driver of long-term recurring revenue growth.

About Cloudastructure

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact

Kathleen Hannon, Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

704.574.3732

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

Cloudastructure@KCSA.com