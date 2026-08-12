Sonepar Named a Top Disability Inclusive Business by Disability:IN for Third Consecutive Year

Charleston, SC, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonepar has been recognized by Disability:IN as one of the world’s top 2026 Disability Inclusive Businesses for the third consecutive year, underscoring concrete actions the company has taken to allow associates with disabilities and caregivers to feel supported and thrive. Sonepar accepted the recognition at the Disability:IN Global Conference & Expo, which gathered leaders committed to building solutions that work better for more people.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to creating an environment where every associate feels included and empowered,” said Selenah Seabrooks, Inclusion Director at Sonepar. “By investing in accessibility, expanding support resources and fostering a culture of belonging and care, we are helping ensure that all associates have the opportunity to succeed.”

Over the past year, Sonepar expanded efforts to make its workplaces more accessible by implementing an inclusive workplace checklist across its largest office locations. The assessment identified opportunities to enhance accessibility through measures such as automatic doors and ADA-compliant ramps and handrails.

The company also strengthened resources available to associates and caregivers. Sonepar’s ADAPT employee resource group launched a toolkit with mental health resources and introduced a caregiver speaker series and support group, along with a program that allows associates to nominate caregivers to receive care packages.

ADAPT, or Abled and Disabled Associates Partnering Together, is a voluntary employee resource group that works year-round to help ensure an inclusive and supportive work environment for associates with disabilities, caregivers and allies.

Board members of ADAPT accepted the recognition on behalf of Sonepar at the Disability:IN conference, which was held July 27-30 in Dallas, Texas.

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About Sonepar

Sonepar is an independent family-owned company standing as the world leader in B2B distribution of electrical equipment, solutions, and services. In 2025, Sonepar achieved sales of $37.9 billion. Present in 40 countries with a dense network of brands, the Group is leading an ambitious transformation to make its customers’ lives easier providing them an omnichannel experience and sustainable solutions in the building, industry, and energy markets. Sonepar’s 46,000 associates are committed to accelerating the world’s electrification and driven by a shared Purpose: Powering Progress for Future Generations. www.sonepar.com

Sonepar entered the US in 1998 and has continued to grow due to strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar serves the market through a network of companies with over 571 locations nationwide and 12,700 associates. For more information, visit www.soneparusa.com.

*Figure converted to dollars from €33.6 billion at 1.129 EUR/USD average rate.

Contact Info



Liz Abernathy

communications@sonepar-us.com

+1 843-872-3500

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