Changes in the Management Board of Coop Pank AS and Supervisory Boards of Bank’s subsidiaries

Karel Parve, Member of the Management Board of Coop Pank and Head of Retail Banking, has announced that he does not wish to have his term of office extended upon expiry of his current term. Karel Parve’s term of office will expire as scheduled on 31 October 2026. In connection with the expiry of his term as a member of the Management Board, Karel Parve’s mandates as a member of the Supervisory Boards of Coop Pank’s subsidiaries Coop Liising AS and Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS will also end.

The Bank will commence the process of finding a new Head of Retail Banking. The new member of the Management Board will be appointed by the Supervisory Board no later than in October.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 237,600 everyday banking customers. Coop Pank uses the synergy between retail trade and banking and brings everyday banking services closer to home. The bank's strategic owner is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, whose sales network includes 320 stores.

Additional information:

Ave Tammeniit

Communication Manager

Coop Pank AS

Phone: +372 5887 4828

E-mail: ave.tammeniit@cooppank.ee