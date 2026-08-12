HireQuotient Announces W3 Insurance Achieves 80% Reduction in Manual Recruiting Effort Using EasySource





SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Premier U.S.-based insurance firm Wallace Welch & Willingham ( W3 Insurance ) announced it's results by deploying HireQuotient’s EasySource. HireQuotient recently announced it's strategic partnership with Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) and induction into their elite partner network, to helps frontline employers cut time-to-hire by up to 70%.

Post deployment of HireQuotient's EasySource, W3 Insurance shared that they have reduced manual recruiting effort by 80% and accelerated its time-to-hire by 50%, while tapping into a comprehensive database mapping over 50 million licensed insurance agents across North America.

Doris Save , VP at W3 Insurance said, “There is truly no other recruiting platform on the market that solves for the unique complexities of the insurance industry like EasySource. Having direct access to over 50 million unique insurance agents with more than 90% nationwide coverage completely changes how we recruit. What I love most is how the AI allows our team to do more human work. Instead of spending endless hours on manual sourcing, qualifying, and cold outreach, EasySource handles all of that on autopilot. Our team only steps in once candidates are already fully aligned on compensation, our company culture, and target joining dates. It has freed us to focus on building authentic, meaningful relationships with agents. It is noteworthy that on face value their platform appears more expensive than other tools, but it works and it saves you many folds, hence return on investment is very high.”

Bridging the Hiring Gap: How EasySource Overcomes Core Insurance Recruitment Challenges

Insurance recruitment has traditionally been constrained by fragmented data and labor-intensive workflows. HireQuotient’s EasySource directly eliminates these systemic bottlenecks by pairing advanced data integration with autonomous AI agents:

Challenge 1: Recruiter Burnout from Endless Cold Dialing

The Problem: According to research from HubSpot and Cognism , sales and talent acquisition professionals spend up to 7 hours every day on manual outreach and administrative tasks, with average cold-call connect rates sitting at a dismal 2.7% to 4% . Gartner studies confirm that repetitive manual dialing and low contact rates create severe recruiter fatigue and productivity drop-offs. Recruiters routinely dial hundreds of numbers daily only to connect with 10 to 15 candidates who show initial interest.

How EasySource Solves It: EasySource deploys autonomous AI-assisted calling agents that handle initial phone outreach, evaluate interest, and conduct preliminary vetting automatically. Human recruiters no longer waste 7 hours cold-dialing; instead, they step in only to engage with 10 to 15 pre-vetted candidates who are genuinely interested and qualified, allowing human recruiters to do more human-centric strategic work.

Challenge 2: High Costs Across Fragmented Sourcing Platforms

The Problem: Standard talent networks like LinkedIn and Indeed lack verified databases of licensed insurance agents or active state credential data. Gartner research highlights that talent acquisition teams face severe tech stack fragmentation, forcing companies to purchase subscriptions across at least 3 different sourcing tools to piece together specialized candidate profiles, driving up overhead without guaranteeing complete data.

How EasySource Solves It: HireQuotient partnered with over 40 leading data vendors - including NIPR - PDB ( National Insurance Producer Registry ), NAIC , State Department of Insurance (DOI) Licensing boards , NABIP , Google X-ray, RocketReach, and ContactOut. EasySource unifies these feeds into a single repository mapping over 50 million verified insurance agents across North America with real-time state licensing and line-of-authority details, eliminating the need for multiple platform subscriptions.

Challenge 3: High Candidate Drop-Off Over Compensation Alignment

The Problem: Most prospective insurance agents are unaligned with performance-based or commission-only compensation structures. Industry benchmark reports from Forrester emphasize that delayed transparency around commission structures leads to severe late-stage candidate attrition after recruiters have already invested significant time.

How EasySource Solves It: EasySource’s conversational AI agents explain role expectations and align candidates on commission and compensation models upfront during automated outreach calls. Only candidates who are fully comfortable with the compensation structure are scheduled for recruiter interviews, eliminating late-funnel candidate drop-off and saving valuable team bandwidth.

Measurable ROI (return on investment) at Wallace Welch & Willingham (W3 Insurance)

By replacing manual dialing and fragmented sourcing tools with EasySource's unified license database and automated AI phone vetting, Wallace Welch & Willingham (W3 Insurance) transformed its recruitment pipeline. The firm eliminated 80% of repetitive manual recruiting effort, reduced time-to-hire by 50%, and enabled its talent team to focus exclusively on closing qualified agents.

Sector-Wide Momentum Across US Insurance

The operational success at W3 Insurance reflects a broader shift as HireQuotient expands its presence across the U.S. insurance landscape. Leading industry entities - including Camico and BellWether - alongside a growing network of regional brokerages and agencies, are deploying EasySource to streamline agent discovery, automate credential verification, and scale their sales and administrative teams efficiently.

By consolidating 50 million verified insurance agent profiles across 40+ vendor feeds and automating phone qualification with conversational AI agents, HireQuotient enables insurance firms to reduce recruiter fatigue, lower software costs, and hire top-tier licensed producers faster.

Smarthveer Sidana , Founder & CEO of HireQuotient added, "The insurance sector in the United States has been held back for far too long by fragmented data tools and exhaustively manual cold outreach. Recruiters shouldn't have to waste seven (7) hours a day dialing numbers or juggling subscriptions across atleast three different platforms just to find licensed producers. With EasySource, we brought together 50 million verified insurance agent profiles across 40+ trusted data feeds and combined them with autonomous AI calling. Seeing forward-thinking firms like Wallace Welch & Willingham, eliminate 80% of manual effort and cut time-to-hire by 50% proves that when AI handles preliminary discovery and compensation alignment, human recruiters are empowered to do what they do best: build meaningful relationships and close top talent."

Adding to this, Gokul Rajaram , Board Member at Coinbase & Founder of Marathon Management Partners said, "Smarthveer is one of those rare founders who picks an unglamorous, deeply underserved market and refuses to leave until it's fixed - frontline hiring is exactly that market."

About HireQuotient

HireQuotient is an enterprise AI technology company building autonomous talent acquisition solutions. Its flagship platform, EasySource, acts as an AI co-pilot for recruitment teams, automating candidate discovery, credential verification across state license repositories, multi-channel engagement via voice, text, email, and does everything until onboarding. The startup specializes in frontline industries, including but not limited to healthcare, building services, construction, manufacturing, insurance, retail.

Contact

Communication Manager

Kunal Agrawal

HireQuotient

kunal@hirequotient.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03508f6a-b0e7-4bb5-8219-574d1598124c