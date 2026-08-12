eGain Wins Two Bronze Stevie Awards® in 2026 International Business Awards®

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leader in AI-powered knowledge management for customer service and a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems, today announced it has won two Bronze Stevie® Awards in The 23rd Annual International Business Awards® (IBAs), recognizing the eGain AI Knowledge Hub™ in the “AI for Customer Experience” category and eGain Composer™ in the “Customer Service Innovation of the Year” category.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide -- public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2026 IBAs received entries from organizations in 82 nations and territories.

More than 3,400 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Both winning entries center on eGain's approach to grounding enterprise AI in trusted, governed knowledge. The eGain AI Knowledge Hub is the governed knowledge foundation for enterprise AI. It unifies siloed content from sources such as SharePoint sites, CRM knowledge bases, and policy systems, then applies AI, expert curation, and review and approval workflows so contact center agents, self-service channels, and AI agents and workflows all work from the same verified source of truth. Judges recognized it as a mature enterprise-grade AI solution, highlighting measurable customer outcomes such as gains in containment, cost savings, and resolution quality.

eGain Composer opens that same knowledge foundation to developers through APIs, Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, and SDKs in Python and TypeScript, so enterprises can build their own AI applications on trusted knowledge. Its four layers span a curated knowledge base, a retrieval engine for search and natural-language answers, agentic flows that pair LLM reasoning with deterministic logic, and tooling to monitor knowledge health and review AI output. It was recognized for that architecture and its built-in evaluation capabilities, which let organizations adopt the components they need without replacing existing systems and tools.

"Being recognized with two Stevie Awards in this year's International Business Awards reflects the trust our customers place in governed, enterprise-grade knowledge as the foundation for their customer service operations,” said Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain. “The AI Knowledge Hub and Composer reflect that Knowledge is instruction for AI, and that governance is integral for AI to achieve desired results. Congratulations to our team and all of those nominated, and thank you to the customers who made this recognition possible."

Stevie Award nominations were evaluated by more than 200 business professionals worldwide serving as judges on 9 specialized committees. Stevie Award winners were determined based on judges' average scores during the independent judging process in June and July.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala event at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse on Wednesday, 28 October.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at http://IBA.Stevieawards.com

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.egain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems, Pri Rathnayake, Jennifer MacIntosh, Patrick Quinlan, Drew Kraus, 16 July 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc.

About the Stevie® Awards

Founded in 2002, the Stevie Awards are widely recognized as the world's premier business awards programs, honoring outstanding achievements in the workplace worldwide. The name "Stevie" is derived from the Greek name Stephanos, meaning "crowned."

The Stevie Awards include nine international business awards programs:

Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

German Stevie Awards

Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards

The American Business Awards®

The International Business Awards®

Stevie Awards for Great Employers

Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence

Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service





Each year, the Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories, recognizing organizations of every size and the professionals behind their success. Learn more at www.StevieAwards.com.

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