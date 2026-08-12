DEKRA Expands Automotive EMC Testing Capabilities with General Motors GMW3097 Approval

Plymouth, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEKRA's Automotive Test Center of Excellence in Plymouth, Michigan has received approval to perform testing in accordance with General Motors' GMW3097 electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) specification, expanding the facility's OEM-approved testing capabilities for automotive manufacturers and suppliers.

The approval enables DEKRA to conduct a comprehensive range of EMC evaluations for automotive electronic components and systems, supporting customers as vehicle technologies continue to evolve through electrification, connectivity, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and software-defined architectures.

"OEM-specific approvals are an important part of helping customers efficiently validate products against industry and manufacturer requirements," said John Tesoro, President, DEKRA Americas. "We are honored to receive approval for GMW3097 and grateful for the trust placed in DEKRA’s testing capabilities. This milestone expands our ability to support automotive manufacturers and suppliers with trusted testing services that align with the future of mobility."

Located in Plymouth, Michigan, DEKRA's Automotive Test Center of Excellence provides a broad portfolio of services supporting the development and validation of next-generation vehicle technologies. The facility offers electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing, cybersecurity assessments, connectivity testing, functional safety services, environmental testing, and electric vehicle charging evaluations.

DEKRA's approved GMW3097 scope includes radiated and conducted emissions, radiated and conducted immunity, bulk current injection (BCI), near-field portable transmitter testing, and electrostatic discharge evaluations. Combined with the laboratory's advanced testing infrastructure, the approval further strengthens DEKRA's ability to support automotive electronics validation programs throughout product development.

"Achieving General Motors approval reflects the expertise of our EMC team and the capabilities we have established within our Plymouth laboratory," said Andres Moreno, Senior Vice President, Digital Product Solutions, DEKRA North America. "As vehicles become increasingly connected, electrified, and software-driven, manufacturers need testing partners capable of supporting complex validation requirements across multiple technologies. This approval is another step forward in expanding those capabilities."

The milestone reinforces DEKRA's ongoing investment in advanced automotive testing services designed to help manufacturers meet evolving OEM, regulatory, and market requirements. Through its global network of testing laboratories and technical experts, DEKRA continues to support safer, more secure, and more sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.

For more information about DEKRA's automotive testing services, visit DEKRA Automotive Testing.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 100 years. Founded in 1925, DEKRA is one of the world's leading expert organizations, with approximately 49,000 employees worldwide. DEKRA supports customers with comprehensive services focused on safety, security, and sustainability. Guided by its purpose of helping build a safer, more secure, and sustainable world, DEKRA helps organizations navigate the challenges of digital transformation, emerging technologies, and the future of mobility.

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