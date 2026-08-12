Big Digital Energy Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenues: $6.2 million, 28% QoQ increase; Approximately 129 MW of Energized Capacity

Completed Hood County Acquisition with 10NetZero to Advance AI and HPC Development

Entered into LOI with Tensor to Advance Planned 17 MW AI/HPC Campus at Hood County

MIDLAND, Pa., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Digital Energy, Inc. (“We,” “Big Digital” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: “BGDE”), a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Q2 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $6.2 million; 28% QoQ increase Digital Colocation Revenue: $3.5 million; broadly consistent QoQ Energy Management Revenue: $2.6 million; 120% QoQ increase Digital Assets Mining Revenue: $0.03 million

$6.2 million; 28% QoQ increase Net Loss: ($7.4) million

($7.4) million Adjusted EBITDA 1 (Loss): ($4.4) million

($4.4) million Stockholders' Equity: $12.4 million





Q2 2026 Key Operating Metrics

Energized Capacity: approximately 129 MW

approximately 129 MW Capacity Deployed under Six Thirty AI Agreement: approximately 75 MW





CEO Commentary

“During the second quarter, we made meaningful progress repositioning Big Digital Energy for its next phase of growth,” said Phil Stanley, Chief Executive Officer. “Since assuming leadership, we have strengthened corporate governance, resolved numerous legacy matters, improved our balance-sheet position and enhanced alignment with shareholders, with members of management beneficially owning approximately 29% of the Company. Our objective is to build a company that is disciplined in its capital allocation, transparent in its execution and focused on creating long-term shareholder value”.

Mr. Stanley continued, “We are executing a clear strategy centered on acquiring, developing and monetizing powered infrastructure assets that we control for AI and high-performance computing markets. Today, our platform includes 129 megawatts of energized capacity, have begun ramping utilization under our Six Thirty AI colocation agreement and expanded our development portfolio through the Cleburne and Hood County acquisitions. While we advance toward higher-value AI and HPC deployments, we have also begun putting previously dormant assets back to work. By monetizing underutilized infrastructure through our colocation and mining initiatives, we are converting otherwise idle capacity into cash-flow generating infrastructure assets, creating a bridge that supports our transition while preserving the flexibility to redeploy that capacity into AI and HPC applications as those opportunities materialize.”

Mr. Stanley added, “As evidence of this, earlier this week, Texas Load House, our 50/50 joint venture with 10NetZero, entered a letter of intent with Tensor IQ that provides a framework to advance Hood County toward a customer-oriented AI infrastructure campus. Subject to definitive agreements and other conditions, the parties are planning an initial 17 MW deployment featuring 7,748 NVIDIA B300 GPUs, with the site targeted to be in service by the second quarter of 2027.”

Mr. Stanley concluded, “Our priorities remain clear: expand our portfolio of powered sites, advance development activities, establish strategic partnerships and secure the capital necessary to execute our AI strategy. During the quarter, we engaged Northland Capital Markets to evaluate a broad range of financing alternatives across our portfolio, including project- and site-level financing structures designed to maximize shareholder value. Together, we are actively pursuing numerous capital initiatives to fund our AI and HPC growth strategy while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital formation and minimizing unnecessary shareholder dilution. We believe the combination of powered infrastructure, operational execution and thoughtful capital formation positions Big Digital to capitalize on one of the most compelling opportunities in digital infrastructure today.”

Strategic & Business Updates

Acquired the Cleburne, Texas powered site

Completed the Hood County acquisition through a 50/50 joint venture with 10NetZero, adding 17 MW of energized capacity with a pathway to 111 MW of utility power and potential expansion to approximately 300 MW.

Texas Load House, the Company’s 50/50 joint venture with 10NetZero, entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Tensor IQ relating to the planned Hood County AI infrastructure campus. Subject to execution of definitive agreements, financing, power availability, development, customer and other conditions, the LOI contemplates reserving and developing up to 17 MW of gross power capacity, an initial deployment of 7,748 NVIDIA B300 GPUs, and targets in-service timing in the second quarter of 2027. Based solely on indicative commercial terms in the non-binding LOI and assuming full utilization over the applicable term, the LOI contemplates potential aggregate power-lease-related revenue to TLH of approximately $546 million over an initial 15-year term, with two 5-year extension options that, if exercised and fully utilized, could increase potential aggregate lease-related revenue to approximately $1.07 billion. These amounts are not contracted revenue and remain subject to significant conditions and risks.

Began ramping the Six Thirty AI colocation agreement, increasing utilization of previously dormant powered infrastructure.

Engaged Northland Capital Markets to evaluate site-level financing alternatives and support the Company's AI and HPC growth initiatives.





Corporate & Governance Updates

Made significant progress toward resolving legacy matters inherited from prior management.

Expanded the Board of Directors with the appointment of independent directors, strengthening governance and oversight.

Eliminated the Company's stockholder rights plan (poison pill), reflecting management's commitment to shareholder alignment.

Regained compliance with Nasdaq's stockholders' equity listing requirement and continue to work toward maintaining full compliance with all applicable listing standards.





Earnings Call and Webcast Information:

Big Digital Energy will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, which will include a brief discussion of results followed by a question-and-answer period. To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: August 12, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant Call Links:

Live Webcast: Link

Dial-in Registration Link: Link

A replay of the call will be archived at https://www.bigdigital.energy





Footnotes

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) (a “Non-GAAP Financial Measure”). Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and additional information regarding the limitations and use of this measure.

About Big Digital Energy, Inc.

Big Digital Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: “BGDE”) is a U.S.-based technology company that designs, builds, and operates next-generation digital infrastructure platforms. The Company provides services spanning artificial intelligence (“AI”), high-performance computing (“HPC”), digital assets (including Bitcoin mining), and other intensive compute applications. The Company delivers both self-mining operations and colocation/hosting for enterprise customers, with a vertically integrated infrastructure model built for scalability and efficiency.

A core part of the Company’s strategy is identifying and advancing sites positioned to support high-performance compute with the infrastructure required for long-term deployment. With approximately 129 megawatts of energized capacity and additional capacity under development, the Company is positioning itself as a competitive provider of digital infrastructure solutions to support the demand for AI data centers.

CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits of the joint venture, the deployment of assets, revenue growth, and the Company’s strategic initiatives. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “target,” “will,” “would,” “subject to,” and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. In addition, statements regarding the Tensor IQ letter of intent, the Hood County development project, projected lease-related revenue, anticipated GPU deployment, planned capacity, commercialization opportunities, customer demand, and targeted in-service dates are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the non-binding nature of the LOI; the possibility that definitive agreements are not negotiated, executed, or consummated on anticipated terms or at all; the creditworthiness, performance, and continued participation of Tensor IQ, 10NetZero, Texas Load House, or other counterparties. Important factors include, without limitation: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; the need for and availability of additional financing; the Company’s ability to obtain any required stockholder approvals and to file and maintain the effectiveness of any required registration statements; availability and cost of power, grid interconnection and build-out timing; the feasibility, permitting, and development of any behind-the-meter generation; execution risks in developing AI/HPC digital infrastructure; market demand for AI/HPC and accelerated computing; evolving and uncertain regulation of digital assets, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing; volatility in digital asset prices and reductions in mining incentives; and the other risks described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings made with the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report, except as required by law.

Big Digital Energy, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)







June 30,



December 31,





2026



2025





(unaudited)







ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,290,273



$ 13,271,256

Prepaid expenses



7,035,680





3,677,000

Cryptocurrencies held for customers



-





903,784

Trade and other receivables, net



9,441,721





9,642,423

Total current assets



32,767,674





27,494,463

Property, plant and equipment, net



20,342,584





22,580,313

Derivative asset



3,450,530





3,475,110

Security deposits



651,763





651,763

Operating lease right-of-use asset, net



2,536,535





3,240,017

Total assets

$ 59,749,086



$ 57,441,666



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)















Current liabilities:















Trade and other payables

$ 14,872,949



$ 32,077,138

Current portion of operating lease liability



1,549,575





1,402,826

Current portion of finance lease liability



4,713





176,707

Revolving line of credit and current portion of long-term loans



30,050,174





25,184,363

Total current liabilities



46,477,411





58,841,034



















Operating lease liability, net of current portion



826,997





1,718,423

Total liabilities



47,304,408





60,559,457



















Commitments and Contingencies

































Stockholders’ equity (deficit):

































Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000 shares authorized, 16,700 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively



17





-

Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 90,000,000 shares authorized, 5,648,751 and 3,617,221 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively



5,649





3,617

Additional paid-in capital



271,277,557





248,967,877

Accumulated other comprehensive income



382,127





365,450

Accumulated deficit



(259,220,672 )



(252,454,735 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)



12,444,678





(3,117,791 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

$ 59,749,086



$ 57,441,666







Big Digital Energy, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited)







For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Revenues:























Digital colocation revenue

$ 3,505,814



$ 3,660,298



$ 7,016,843



$ 14,089,171

Energy management revenue



2,613,936





5,130,712





3,803,790





8,195,587

Digital assets mining revenue



33,469





742,173





152,889





1,062,798

Total revenues



6,153,219





9,533,183





10,973,522





23,347,556

Less: Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation)



4,544,735





5,599,553





8,358,544





13,489,996

Gross Profit



1,608,484





3,933,630





2,614,978





9,857,560

Selling, general and administrative



6,027,299





5,925,308





13,645,437





11,703,716

Stock based compensation



677,043





978,261





1,103,405





3,078,765

Depreciation and amortization



1,097,390





1,466,119





2,291,654





2,994,032

Change in fair value of derivative asset



105,608





2,137,052





24,580





(1,922,521 ) Total operating expenses



7,907,340





10,506,740





17,065,076





15,853,992

Loss from operations



(6,298,856 )



(6,573,110 )



(14,450,098 )



(5,996,432 ) Non-operating income (expense):































Loss on foreign currency transactions



(36,994 )



(689,952 )



(401,425 )



(777,290 ) Gain on legal settlements



-





-





10,157,593





-

Interest expense



(1,011,808 )



(827,336 )



(1,967,906 )



(1,612,201 ) Other income



8,933





60,646





65,381





164,758

Other expenses



(7,095 )



(9,614 )



(7,095 )



(18,955 ) Total non-operating income (expense), net



(1,046,964 )



(1,466,256 )



7,846,548





(2,243,688 ) Loss before income taxes



(7,345,820 )



(8,039,366 )



(6,603,550 )



(8,240,120 ) Income tax benefit (expense)



(29,920 )



17,933





(162,387 )



(92,176 ) Net loss

$ (7,375,740 )

$ (8,021,433 )

$ (6,765,937 )

$ (8,332,296 ) Net Loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (1.33 )

$ (7.93 )

$ (1.30 )

$ (8.54 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding



5,555,868





1,011,630





5,215,344





975,823







Big Digital Energy, Inc. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







For the six months ended

June 30,





2026



2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net loss

$ (6,765,937 )

$ (8,332,296 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



2,291,654





2,994,032

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset



701,201





627,398

Foreign exchange loss



422,827





743,835

Stock based compensation



1,103,405





3,078,765

Non-cash interest expense



1,959,660





1,597,880

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset



24,580





(1,922,521 ) Loss on lease termination



2,281





26,367

Provision for doubtful accounts



-





977,755

Gain on legal settlements



(10,157,593 )



-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Trade and other receivables



200,702





2,267,735

Operating lease liabilities



(736,461 )



(660,996 ) Other current assets



(2,454,896 )



934,392

Trade and other payables



(7,046,597 )



(4,921,330 ) Net cash used in operating activities



(20,455,174 )



(2,588,984 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Capital expenditures



(22,273 )



(54,633 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(31,652 )



-

Net cash used in investing activities



(53,925 )



(54,633 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from common share issuances



7,180,124





-

Payments of finance lease liabilities



(180,208 )



(206,588 ) Proceeds from Series D Convertible Stock, net of share issuance cost



14,028,200





-

Proceeds from borrowings



2,500,000





-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



23,528,116





(206,588 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



3,019,017





(2,850,205 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



13,271,256





6,089,837

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 16,290,273



$ 3,239,632

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information















Cash paid for interest

$ 8,247



$ 14,321

Cash paid (received) for income taxes – Federal

$ 358,000



$ (25,905 ) Cash paid for income taxes – State

$ 286,375



$ -





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to net loss and other results under GAAP, we utilize non-GAAP calculations of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) to monitor the financial health of our business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation, (v) remeasurement gains and losses such as fair value remeasurements on our digital assets, convertible notes, and SAFE notes, and (vi) impairments, restructuring charges, and business acquisition- or disposition-related expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. This non-GAAP financial information has limitations as an analytical tool when assessing our operating performance, is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The above items are excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA measure because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items are unpredictable, are not driven by core results of operations, and/or render comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of core operations, as well as providing a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Moreover, Adjusted EBITDA is a key measurement used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic planning and annual budgeting.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net loss:





For the three months ended



For the six months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:























Net loss:

$ (7,375,740 )

$ (8,021,433 )

$ (6,765,937 )

$ (8,332,296 ) Depreciation and amortization



1,097,390





1,466,119





2,291,654





2,994,032

Stock based compensation



677,043





978,261





1,103,405





3,078,765

Losses on foreign currency transactions



36,994





689,952





401,425





777,290

Other non-operating income



(8,933 )



(60,646 )



(65,381 )



(164,758 ) Other non-operating expenses



1,018,903





836,950





1,975,001





1,631,156

Change in fair value of derivative asset



105,608





2,137,052





24,580





(1,922,521 ) Income tax (benefit) expense



29,920





(17,933 )



162,387





92,176

Provision for doubtful accounts



-





-





-





977,755

Gain on legal settlements



-





-





(10,157,593 )



-

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$ (4,418,815 )

$ (1,991,678 )

$ (11,030,459 )

$ (868,401 )





CONTACT

Investor Relations: IR@bigdigital.energy

Partnerships: Partnerships@bigdigital.energy

Media and Press: mediarelations@bigdigital.energy

Website: www.bigdigital.energy



