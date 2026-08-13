Interim Report Q2 2026

The Interim Report for the 2nd Quarter 2026 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Vincent Clerc, states:

The second quarter was yet another proof point of the new era of heightened volatility we have entered. Strong, broad-based demand from the Far East since 2024 has resulted in significantly more unbalanced trade flows, with volume levels that are challenging landside infrastructure capacity. From ports to inland transportation, we are seeing increased congestion and disruption across multiple geographies. Our global team's ability to capture opportunities in these difficult markets has enabled us to deliver significant volume and earnings growth across our businesses, leading to the substantial upgrade to our full-year guidance. As markets evolve, we remain focused on helping customers respond quickly to change and maintain the integrity of their supply chains. With bottlenecks remaining deeply entrenched, we must continue to invest in critical trade infrastructure and scale, to keep delivering the best possible value to our customers.

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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