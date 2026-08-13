Amplify ETFs Files for Amplify S&P 500 Buffered Autocallable Yield Opportunity ETF (YO)

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announces the filing of the Amplify S&P 500 Buffered Autocallable Yield Opportunity ETF (YO).

The Amplify S&P 500 Buffered Autocallable Yield Opportunity ETF (the “Fund”) seeks to generate high monthly income while limiting downside market risk through exposure to the S&P 500 Buffered Autocallable Yield Opportunity Index (the “Autocallable Index”). The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that gains exposure to the Autocallable Index through swap agreements. Amplify Investments LLC serves as the Fund's investment adviser, and Tidal Investments LLC serves as investment sub-adviser to the Fund.

The Autocallable Index is designed to reflect the total return performance of a theoretical portfolio of synthetic autocallable notes linked to the U.S. Volatility Target Index (the “Underlying Reference Index”). The Autocallables (each synthetic autocallable note1 comprising the Autocallable Index) seek to provide monthly coupon payments based on an annualized coupon rate of the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 8%, with a buffer embedded within each autocallable note against the first 25% of losses in the Underlying Reference Index at maturity.

“The ETF industry has consistently expanded investor access to sophisticated strategies that were once available only to institutions, and we believe autocallables represent the next major evolution,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “YO packages a laddered autocallable strategy2 into a single convenient ETF, utilizing a buffered autocallable approach designed to help limit downside market risk while providing exposure tied to the S&P 500 and seeking to deliver tax-efficient monthly income. YO has the potential to redefine how investors think about income and buffered equity exposure.”

To view the preliminary prospectus and sign up for updates, please visit:

This filing is the first step in the registration process for the ETF and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has more than $20.5 billion in assets under management (as of 7/31/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

Sales Contact:

Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com

Media Contact:

Gregory for Amplify ETFs

Kerry Davis

amplifyetfs@gregoryagency.com

1 An autocallable note is a debt obligation linked to the performance of an underlying asset or index.

2 The “laddered” structure of the Autocallable Index means that it continuously seeks to maintain notional investment exposure to multiple Autocallables that have differing Maturity Dates, Observation Dates and levels of the Underlying Reference Index on their respective Strike Dates. The Autocallable Index is maintained through a systematic process, under which no more than one new Autocallable is added each day, and Autocallables that have been autocalled or have matured are removed. The Autocallable Index does not rebalance existing Autocallables; however, any coupons received from Autocallables are reinvested into the Autocallable Index on a pro-rata basis. Such laddered structure allows the Autocallable Index to maintain the staggered time periods to which it is exposed and thereby mitigate certain risks associated with a single underlying Autocallable or a single time period.

The information in this Prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This Prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer of sale is not permitted.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund is new with limited operating history. The Fund is subject to active management risk and counterparty risk. The Fund is non-diversified and can invest a greater portion of its assets in securities of individual issuers than a diversified fund. Exposure to autocallable securities through derivatives may limit upside participation, reduce or eliminate coupon payments, not provide the intended level of downside protection, and may increase volatility through the use of derivatives. Large-capitalization companies may be less adaptable to changing market conditions. Fund investments including swap agreements may be difficult to sell or illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. The Fund’s use of derivatives may involve greater risks than direct investments in securities. There is no assurance that the index provider will accurately determine, compose or calculate the index.



SOFR is a broad measure of the cost of borrowing cash overnight, collateralized by U.S. Treasury securities.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.