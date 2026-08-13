Bevi Launches New On-Screen Experience Built for the Future of Personalized, Functional Beverages

The new Bevi machine user interface features a scrollable, intuitive beverage menu designed to make drink selection and pouring even easier.

Source: Bevi

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bevi ® today announced the launch of a newly configured on-screen menu and redesigned user interface (UI) to make choosing, customizing, and dispensing functional beverages faster and more intuitive.

Developed with direct input from Bevi drinkers, partners, decision-makers, and machine-level dispense data, the new UI transforms the Bevi machine screen from a water dispenser interface into a scalable beverage menu to support the company’s expanding drink portfolio. The refreshed experience reflects Bevi’s continued evolution from the creator of the Smart Water Cooler® to the leading connected beverage system for commercial spaces, combining hardware, software, data, and beverage innovation to deliver customizable, better-for-you drinks on demand.

What’s New: A More Intuitive Beverage Menu

With the addition of several highly requested capabilities, Bevi’s new machine UI is designed to elevate the overall user experience. Key features include:

A dedicated filtered-water button: The most popular pour – supported by Bevi’s commercial-grade filter that eliminates 99.9% of microplastics - is now easier to find and select. Plain water fans rejoice.

The most popular pour – supported by Bevi’s commercial-grade filter that eliminates 99.9% of microplastics - is now easier to find and select. Plain water fans rejoice. A scrollable beverage menu: Beverage categories are prominently displayed on the screen, making it easier for users to browse available options and discover new drinks and pre-made Bevi combinations.

Beverage categories are prominently displayed on the screen, making it easier for users to browse available options and discover new drinks and pre-made Bevi combinations. Automatic volume pour: Drinkers can select a desired volume and automatically dispense that amount without needing to manually hold the “pour” button. Reusable water bottles, glasses, and mugs can now be filled with just one touch.

Drinkers can select a desired volume and automatically dispense that amount without needing to manually hold the “pour” button. Reusable water bottles, glasses, and mugs can now be filled with just one touch. A “Clear” button: A one-tap setting reset so the next drinker in line can start fresh rather than having to manually unselect the prior user’s preferences. Those settings will otherwise auto-clear after a few seconds of inactivity.

A one-tap setting reset so the next drinker in line can start fresh rather than having to manually unselect the prior user’s preferences. Those settings will otherwise auto-clear after a few seconds of inactivity. Redesigned temperature and carbonation controls: New controls sit closer to the “pour” button, creating a more natural interface flow that reflects user behavior.

New controls sit closer to the “pour” button, creating a more natural interface flow that reflects user behavior. Clearer nutrition information : Each Bevi menu category has distinct nutrition descriptions to empower drinkers to make more informed decisions about beverage selection.

: Each Bevi menu category has distinct nutrition descriptions to empower drinkers to make more informed decisions about beverage selection. Updated icons and visual design: Newly designed icons and visuals are reflected in every machine interface, because even the smallest features can influence how people enjoy their Bevi beverages.



“We’re big Bevi fans at BioLabs Watertown. We were early adopters for the new user interface, and the feedback has been positive,” said Jennifer O’Neill, Senior Operations and Events Coordinator, Biolabs Watertown. “We appreciate Bevi’s partnership and responsiveness, and our residents feel like true insiders with the ability to preview new flavors and features."

Designed for the Full Bevi Ecosystem

Bevi’s new UI was largely developed through a customer-led product design process that balances the needs of stakeholders across the Bevi ecosystem. Unlike a single-user customer product, Bevi machines live in shared commercial spaces and serve different audiences all at once: the person choosing a beverage, the company acquiring a machine, and the team servicing it.

This complexity heavily influenced the design process. Bevi’s product team analyzed input from thousands of individuals, in addition to customer service trends, client site observations, and machine-level usage data, to identify where users experienced friction and where the interface needed to be reimagined. The company’s fully connected beverage system – fueled by its proprietary data platform – contextualizes anonymized consumption trends to pinpoint the experiences users crave.

“The magic of our system is being able to analyze the tens of thousands of daily interactions with Bevi machines and overlay that with feedback from our clients, partners, and drinkers to deliver the perfect Bevi experience,” said Julien Levesque, VP of Product at Bevi. “Our new UI design was built on this process to make beverage discovery feel effortless, premium, and personalized for every drinker. It’s a better everyday experience today, and a stronger foundation for the beverage categories we’ll introduce next.”

Built for Bevi’s Growing Beverage Portfolio

The new scalable menu experience supports Bevi’s expanding portfolio of beverage options, including BeviPop™, BeviSport, and BeviEnergy – coming later this year – and future drink categories. As Bevi moves beyond water, the UI gives drinkers a way to navigate a larger and more diverse set of delicious beverage options without making the experience feel complicated.

“For so long, the beverage category has been dominated by static choices like cans, bottles, and fixed water coolers. Bevi is breaking that mold,” said Cathy Lewenberg, CEO of Bevi. “Every person should have the ability to customize a drink that meets their unique preferences – combining flavors with functional ingredients like vitamins and electrolytes, selecting temperature, and deciding between sparkling or still. Bevi delivers on this promise by providing the future of the beverage industry all in one intelligent system. The new UI makes that experience even better for our customers, partners, and drinkers.”

Now Available on Bevi Signature Standup 2.0 Machines

Bevi’s new UI deploys automatically as a free update, with no customer action required. The updated experience is now on all Bevi Signature Standup 2.0 machines. Bevi’s Countertop models will receive the new on-screen experience in the coming months, and select earlier generation machines will receive refreshed brand icons.

*Enter the #MyBeviBreak Contest

Bevi drinkers with access to machines featuring the new UI are invited to participate in the company’s #MyBeviBreak Contest . From August 14, 2026 to September 4, 2026, users are encouraged film videos of themselves trying the new Bevi UI to post on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn using the hashtag #MyBeviBreak and following and tagging the Bevi account.

Each unique video counts as one entry to the chance to win one of the following prizes:

Apple iPad Pro

WHOOP device with a one year WHOOP One membership

$500 Visa gift card

A Bevi gift box featuring newly designed Bevi merchandise

*Subject to the full program Terms and Conditions found here .

Vote to Bring Bevi to SXSW 2027

As a product design expert, Levesque plans to explore the delicate balance between capturing user feedback and staying true to product vision in a proposed panel for SXSW 2027. Vote now through August 23, 2026 to bring "Loving the Hate: How to Embrace the Backlash Around a New UX" to Austin.

To learn more about Bevi, visit bevi.co and follow us on Instagram , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

About Bevi

Founded in 2013 with a vision to eliminate the need for single-use bottles and cans, Bevi is redefining how beverages are delivered in commercial spaces. Best known for its Smart Water Cooler®, Bevi has grown into the leading connected beverage system, combining hardware, data, and beverage innovation to deliver still, sparkling, flavored, and enhanced drinks on demand. Powered by real-time connectivity and insights, Bevi enables organizations like Hyatt, Tripadvisor, Netflix, and Delta to offer customizable, healthy beverage experiences while reducing environmental impact. To date, Bevi machines have eliminated the need for more than one billion single-use plastic bottles and cans. Thousands of organizations across the United States, Canada, the UK, and Ireland hydrate sustainably with Bevi machines, including workplaces, gyms, hotels, retail stores, airports, hospitals, universities, and more.

For more information, visit www.bevi.co and follow Bevi on Instagram , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

pr@bevi.co

Bevi@v2comms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/377d4b49-f950-496b-8553-92858797acf1.