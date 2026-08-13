Acentra Health Awarded Five-Year Contract Extension to Continue Utilization Management Services in Colorado

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions company dedicated to accelerating better health outcomes for government and commercial clients and the populations they serve, today announced that it has been selected by the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing to continue offering utilization management (UM) services for certain Medicaid programs for the next five years.

The extended contract, awarded through a competitive procurement process, reinforces the company’s established role as a trusted partner delivering utilization management services for Colorado since January 2021.

“Acentra Health is honored to once again be selected by the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing as its vital utilization management partner, supporting more than a million Coloradans who rely on Medicaid for their health care needs,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO of Acentra Health. “We are proud of our decades of proven UM experience advancing client initiatives and improving beneficiary outcomes through tailored solutions, experienced clinicians, and modern, configurable technology.”

Acentra Health supports utilization management overseen by the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) Cost Control & Quality Improvement Office and Physician Administered Drug (PAD) Program. The Department administers Health First Colorado (Colorado's Medicaid program), Child Health Plan Plus, and other programs for eligible Coloradans. These health care programs cover about one in four Coloradans.

Acentra Health’s UM support includes hospital inpatient, outpatient, long-term care, and PAD Program reviews. It also supports a variety of Medicaid programs and services, including long-term services and supports, home health, private duty nursing, durable medical equipment (DME), therapies, early and periodic screening, diagnostic, and treatment (EPSDT) services for individuals under age 21, home- and community-based services (HCBS)-related reviews, and other utilization management functions.

Acentra Health’s Utilization Management (UM) solutions promote quality, cost-effective care by supporting appropriate service utilization for 22 state clients through industry best practices that deliver quality outcomes across the continuum of care. This has resulted in $2 billion in annual savings nationwide through a combination of clinical expertise and innovative technology that enables faster responses to requests and efficient beneficiary and provider communications.

Acentra Health is a leader in delivering technology-enabled healthcare services and solutions, serving federal, state, and commercial clients across all 50 states while improving healthcare access and outcomes for more than 173 million people.

Learn more about Acentra Health's Utilization Management solutions here.

About the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing

The Department administers Health First Colorado (Colorado's Medicaid program), Child Health Plan Plus, and other programs for Coloradans who qualify. These health care programs now cover about one in four Coloradans. For more information about the Department, please visit hcpf.colorado.gov.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused solution models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Learn more at acentra.com.

Acentra Health Media Contacts:

Marnie Keogh

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Acentra Health

703-214-3666

Marnie.Keogh@acentra.com

Lindsey Rodarmer

Public Relations Manager

Acentra Health

240-404-9090

Lindsey.Rodarmer@acentra.com