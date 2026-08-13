Half-year report 2026

Period: January to June 2026

Stockholm, 13 August 2026 - Virtune AB (Publ) today publishes its Half-Year Report for 2026. Despite a weakened crypto market, Virtune generated approximately SEK 367 million in net inflows during the first half of the year. The company recorded positive net inflows in every month of the period and ranked among the top six European crypto ETP issuers by net inflows.

Highlights of the first half of the year:

Approximately SEK 367 million in net inflows, with positive net inflows every month despite a weak crypto market.

Ranked among the top six crypto ETP issuers in Europe by net inflows.

SEK 2.24 billion in assets under management (AUM) at the end of the period.

Became the first issuer to list spot crypto ETPs on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, marking Virtune’s entry into the Polish market.

Continued European expansion and growth investments in distribution, market presence, and product development.

23 products listed on six regulated European exchanges at the end of the period.

Financial performance during the first half of the year:

Net revenue amounted to 21 376 KSEK (30 178 KSEK), a decrease of 29%.

Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to -10 618 KSEK (5 320 KSEK).

Operating profit before depreciation excluding unrealized losses on digital assets (Adjusted EBITDA) amounted to -10 043 KSEK (6 037 KSEK).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to -10 845 KSEK (5 088 KSEK).

Net profit amounted to -10 216 KSEK (4 668 KSEK).

Earnings per share before dilution of SEK -1.60 (SEK 0.73) and earnings per share after dilution of SEK -1.60 (SEK 0.66). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -10 023 KSEK (3 358 KSEK).

Assets under management (AUM) at the end of the period amounted to 2 242 711 KSEK (3 140 823 KSEK).

The net inflow for the period amounted to 367 426 KSEK (1 389 609 KSEK).

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

“The first half of 2026 was characterized by a weak crypto market, with Bitcoin, among other assets, declining by approximately 31%. For Virtune, this resulted in lower assets under management and, consequently, lower revenues. At the same time, investors continued to make net allocations to our products in every month of the period. Total net

inflows amounted to SEK 367 million, placing Virtune among the top six European crypto ETP issuers by net inflows during the first half of the year.”

Please see the attached PDF for the full Half-Year Report.

The report and previous reports are also available on the company's IR page .

Best regards,

Christopher Kock, CEO & Board Member of Virtune AB (Publ)

For more information, please contact:

Christopher Kock, CEO & Board Member

Mobile: +46 70 073 45 64

Email: christopher@virtune.com

About Virtune AB (Publ)

Virtune, headquartered in Stockholm, is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange-traded products on regulated European exchanges. Through regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders, and our experienced team, we empower investors globally to access innovative and sophisticated investment products aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.

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