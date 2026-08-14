JULY VOLUMES: SOFT ACROSS MOST CORRIDORS

INVESTOR NEWS no. 24 - 14 August 2026

Ferry – freight: In July 2026, total volumes of 3.5m lane metres were 3.2% below July 2025.

North Sea volumes were just below 2025 as higher Continent-UK volumes were offset by lower volumes out of Scandinavia. Mediterranean volumes were below 2025 due to some slowdown in the overall market and reduced capacity on certain routes. Volume growth on the Egypt route continued.

Channel volumes were below 2025 following a decrease in overall market volumes. Baltic Sea volumes were on level with 2025 while Strait of Gibraltar volumes were above 2025.

For the last twelve months, the total transported freight lane metres increased 0.3% to 41.8m from 41.7m in 2025-24 and decreased 0.5% adjusted for route changes.

Ferry – passenger: In July 2026, the number of passengers decreased 1.6% to 752k compared to 2025 following mainly lower volumes on Strait of Gibraltar.

For the last twelve months, the total number of passengers decreased 15.0% to 5.0m compared to 5.8m in 2025-24. The decrease was 5.1% adjusted for route changes.





DFDS ferry volumes July Last-12-months Freight 2024 2025 2026 Change 2024 2025 2026 Change Lane metres, '000 3,441 3,566 3,451 -3.2% 40,309 41,667 41,775 0.3% Passenger 2024 2025 2026 Change 2024 2025 2026 Change Passengers, '000 970 764 752 -1.6% 5,757 5,846 4,970 -15.0%





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The August 2026 volume report is expected to be published on 11 September 2026 at around 10.00am CET.





Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 15,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment