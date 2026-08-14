NOTICE FOR DFDS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

|COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 25 - 14 August 2026
Following yesterday’s release of announcement no. 22 concerning the proposed election of two new Board members, DFDS A/S will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday 8 September 2026 at 15.30 CET.
Please refer to the attached notice for further information, including Appendix 1: List of Candidates EGM 2026.
See also: https://www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/general-meetings
Contact
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59
Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47
About DFDS
We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 15,000 full-time employees.
We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.
We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.
DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
- DFDS_NO_25_14_08_2026_EGM_NOTICE
- DFDS A_S - Notice convening EGM 2026
- DFDS A_S - Appendix 1 - EGM 2026 List of Candidates