NOTICE FOR DFDS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 25 - 14 August 2026

Following yesterday’s release of announcement no. 22 concerning the proposed election of two new Board members, DFDS A/S will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday 8 September 2026 at 15.30 CET.

Please refer to the attached notice for further information, including Appendix 1: List of Candidates EGM 2026.

See also: https://www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/general-meetings





Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 15,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments