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DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buff City Soap ®, a plant-based home and personal care brand, adds a new essential to its product line with the launch of its first deodorant powered by a Triple Odor Control Complex. The lineup is now available in five signature scents guests already know and love.

Made with shea and coconut oil, Buff City Soap’s new deodorant is aluminum-free, baking soda-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free and dye-free. The formula includes gentle, plant-based alternatives designed to support comfort for sensitive skin and offers a clean option for customers looking to reduce unwanted ingredients from their daily routines without compromising performance.

The deodorant also delivers up to 72 hours of odor control with Buff City Soap’s Triple Odor Control Complex, featuring Triethyl Citrate, Zinc Ricinoleate and Propanediol Caprate. This targeted blend helps control unwanted odor before it starts, captures malodor and keeps users feeling fresh while still allowing the body to sweat naturally. Clinically tested for long-lasting odor protection and dermatologist-tested for daily use.

“When it comes to personal care, consumers shouldn't have to choose between thoughtfully selected ingredients, performance and scents they genuinely love,” said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer at Buff City Soap . “We saw an opportunity to bring something different to the deodorant aisle — a plant-based formula that delivers long-lasting odor protection while extending the signature Buff City Soap scent experience our guests expect into a new daily-use category.”

Available in full-size underarm deodorants for $13, the launch assortment spans Buff City Soap’s most popular scents, including Narcissist, Commando, Persnickety, All Hail the Queen and 99 PomLems. Also available are $5 mini deodorants in Narcissist and Commando for a limited time, giving users an easy way to take their favorite scents on the go.

“Our goal was to create an aluminum- and baking soda-free deodorant that delivers on both performance and comfort,” said Yamalia Cates, Vice President of Product Innovation at Buff City Soap . “This formula combines skin-conditioning ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil with our Triple Odor Control Complex to help provide long-lasting odor protection while feeling smooth, comfortable and easy to wear every day.”

Buff City Soap ’s plant-based body care, laundry and home care products are made with thoughtfully selected ingredients and are available across its nearly 200 Makeries nationwide and on its website.

Make a stop at the nearest Buff City Soap location to experience the new deodorant line.

Buff City Soap Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What makes a good naturally derived deodorant?

A good deodorant balances odor control, gentle ingredients and scents people actually like

Look for aluminum-free and baking-soda-free formulas

Choose a deodorant made for sensitive-skin comfort

Buff City Soap's plant-based deodorant, made with shea and coconut oil, delivers up to 72 hours of odor protection

Signature Buff City Soap deodorant scents: Narcissist, Commando, Persnickety, All Hail the Queen and 99 PomLems





What should I look for in a deodorant for odor control?

Ingredients that help control unwanted odor

A formula that targets the source of odor, not just masks it

A formula that lets your body sweat naturally

Buff City Soap’s Triple Odor Control Complex helps control odor before it becomes noticeable and helps capture malodors

Buff City Soap’s deodorant features up to 72 hours of odor protection for long days, workouts, travel and summer heat





How long does naturally derived deodorant last?

Naturally derived deodorant can last several hours to multiple days

Wear time depends on formula, body chemistry, activity, heat and sweat

Strong deodorants made with naturally derived ingredients focus on odor control, not sweat blocking

Buff City Soap’s deodorant delivers up to 72 hours of odor protection

Buff City Soap’s deodorant is clinically tested for odor protection and dermatologist-tested for daily use

Plant-based formula designed for daily freshness, workouts, travel and summer heat





What makes Buff City Soap products different?

Buff City Soap’s plant-based body care, laundry and home care products are made with thoughtfully selected ingredients and are available across its nearly 200 Makeries nationwide and on its website.





Where are Buff City Soap stores?

Buff City Soap stores are called Makeries, with nearly 200 nationwide

Buff City Soap has Makeries in more than 20 states across the U.S., with a strong presence in the South, Midwest and expanding into additional regions





About Buff City Soap®

Founded in Memphis, Tennessee, and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Buff City Soap® is on a mission to make life smell wonderful with plant-based soaps, bath, body, laundry and many other products for every room in your home. The brand specializes in high-quality products handmade daily in stores by dedicated Soap Makers, crafted with nourishing, plant-based ingredients and free from harsh chemicals. Buff City Soap® is known for its national top-selling scent, Narcissist, and its unique custom scent-making experience, Buff By You™. The brand currently operates nearly 200 locations nationwide, bringing simple ingredients and an engaging retail experience to communities through its network of franchise operators. Follow Buff City Soap on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok for updates and inspiration. Plant-based and handmade daily so you can smell wonderful.