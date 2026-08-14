Eurocastle Announces Director/PDMR Dealing Notification

 | Source: Eurocastle Investment Limited Eurocastle Investment Limited

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED 

                                       FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

Contact:         
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited 
Company Administrator 
Attn: Nicole Barnes 
Tel: +44 1481 752957

Eurocastle Announces Director/PDMR Dealing Notification

Guernsey, 14 August 2026 - By reference to its obligations under Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014, Eurocastle Investment Limited is making public the following details of dealings in its shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and their closely associated persons:

Name of PDMRFinancial InstrumentNature of TransactionDate and place of TransactionVolume and price of Transaction
Dr. Simon John ThorntonOrdinary SharesPurchase of shares12 August 2026400 shares at EUR 13.70

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company. On 8 July 2022, the Company announced the relaunch of its investment activity and is currently in the early stages of pursuing its new strategy by initially focusing on opportunistic real estate in Greece with a plan to expand across Southern Europe. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.


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