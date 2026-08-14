ShowMojo AI Assistant, Mo, Named 2026 “Virtual Assistant of the Year” in PropTech Breakthrough Awards Program

CLAYMONT, Del., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShowMojo , a top leasing automation platform designed for property managers, announced today that its new AI leasing agent, Mo, has been selected as winner of the “Virtual Assistant of the Year” award in the 6th annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by PropTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes the world’s most innovative real estate technology companies and solutions.

Property management teams face a structural challenge in residential leasing: the majority of prospect inquiries arrive after 6:00 p.m. or on weekends, when leasing offices are closed, and today’s renters expect an immediate response, often weighing responsiveness as heavily as price. ShowMojo developed Mo, its AI-powered virtual leasing agent, to close that gap.

Launched in 2026, Mo answers prospect inquiries around the clock, responds to questions about pets, security deposits and move-in policies, pre-qualifies renters, and books showings, logging every interaction in the property manager’s system automatically. Where self-showing is enabled, a prospect who reaches out late on a Friday night can tour the property and be ready to apply before the leasing team is back at their desks. Since launching in May, Mo has powered 111,000 conversations, 21% of which converted to showings. With AI, thousands of conversations that would have gone unanswered now convert to showings.

Mo builds on a leasing automation platform that has for years handled the repetitive work of leasing, from listing properties across dozens of rental sites and screening applicants to scheduling, self-showings and follow-up. ShowMojo customer data shows 54 percent of leads to scheduled showings, compared with 43 percent with competitors, and cutting days on market by roughly a fifth, results that let leasing teams handle more doors without adding headcount.

“When a renter’s question sits unanswered overnight, that lease often goes to someone else, and for years the industry simply accepted nights and weekends as lost ground,” said Vanessa Anderson, CEO of ShowMojo. “Mo gives every prospect an immediate, helpful response at the exact moment they are most interested, and it hands the leasing team a booked showing and a qualified renter instead of a voicemail. That is the job we built it to do, and we are honored to see it recognized.”

The PropTech sector is rapidly redefining how people buy, sell, manage and experience real estate, transforming one of the world’s largest asset classes. From AI-driven property insights and digital transaction platforms to smart building technologies and sustainability solutions, PropTech is delivering greater efficiency, transparency and sustainability.

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global real estate landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how properties are bought, sold, managed and developed. From property management platforms and smart building solutions to AI-driven analytics, blockchain-based transactions and digital twin technology, these breakthrough innovations are enabling real estate companies to operate more efficiently, enhance user experiences and shape the future of how people interact with property.

“A virtual assistant earns its title when it finishes the job rather than taking a message for someone else to handle,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “Mo takes a prospect from first question to a confirmed tour on the calendar entirely on its own, at any hour, and that end-to-end autonomy is exactly what this category exists to recognize. Congratulations to ShowMojo on being named our 2026 Virtual Assistant of the Year.”

Now available across ShowMojo’s customer base, Mo is part of the company’s continued investment in leasing automation that lets property managers focus on managing properties rather than chasing inquiries.

About ShowMojo

ShowMojo automates the entire leasing experience for property managers, owners, and leasing agents. From scheduling and showing coordination to prospect screening and follow-up, the platform saves time and reduces vacancies. With tools for secure self-showings, customizable workflows, and detailed reporting, ShowMojo delivers a better experience for both prospective tenants and property managers. Learn more at hello.showmojo.com .

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to honoring and recognizing the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of real estate technology. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough Real Estate Technology companies and products in categories including Financing, Property Management, Short Term & Vacation Rental, Shared Space, Marketplaces, Investment & Crowdfunding, Agent Tools & Services, Property Closing, Insurance, Construction Tech and more. For more information, visit: https://proptechbreakthrough.com/

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



