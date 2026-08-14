Strata Biotech Labs, LLC Earns NSF/ANSI 455-2 Dietary Supplement GMP Certification

Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strata Biotech Labs, LLC’s manufacturing facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, was recently added to NSF’s NSF/ANSI 455-2 Dietary Supplements Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification. Earning GMP certification from NSF verifies that a manufacturing facility has the proper methods, equipment, facilities and controls in place to produce dietary supplement products.

Strata Biotech Labs’ facility at 6320 McLeod Drive, Suite 1, Las Vegas, Nevada 89120, was assessed and confirmed by NSF under Certification Number C0904952-HSCDS-1. The certification covers the product categories CAPSULES and POWDERS, with a certified manufacturing scope that includes dry formulation, encapsulation, mixing, primary and secondary packaging and labeling, Quality Unit operations, and warehousing. The company views the certification as part of a broader commitment to a research-driven manufacturing environment built around scientific excellence, manufacturing consistency, quality assurance and control, ingredient traceability, process validation, product safety, regulatory compliance and continuous quality improvement.

“This certification represents something much larger than a certificate on the wall,” said Dr. Christina Rahm, Founder of Strata Biotech Labs. “It represents the discipline, science, documentation, quality systems and people behind everything we manufacture. When another company places its brand and its customers in our hands, we understand the responsibility that comes with that trust.”





Strata Biotech Labs serves as the manufacturing platform supporting ROOT Brands while also providing manufacturing capabilities to other companies seeking a science-driven manufacturing partner. The facility’s NSF/ANSI 455-2 GMP certification strengthens Strata’s ability to support both ROOT’s continued growth and third-party brands looking for manufacturing built around quality systems, transparency, consistency, innovation and scalability.

The NSF/ANSI 455 GMP standards are designed to strengthen safety, quality and trust throughout the supply chain, combine regulatory requirements with retailer quality requirements and reduce the number of audits and financial costs associated with audits. Utilizing GMP guidelines assists companies in developing and maintaining proper controls in their manufacturing process so that products are processed, manufactured and labeled in a consistent manner and meet quality standards.

“The NSF/ANSI 455 GMP mark indicates that an NSF auditor has audited a facility, checked documents and deemed the facility compliant with GMP regulations for production,” said David Trosin, Senior Director, Nutrition and Wellness at NSF.NSF. “We’re pleased to grant NSF/ANSI 455-2 GMP certification to this Strata Biotech Labs, LLC manufacturing facility.”

Learn more about Strata Biotech Labs and NSF Dietary Supplement GMP Certification .

About Strata Biotech Labs

Strata Biotech Labs, LLC is a Las Vegas-based manufacturing company focused on science-driven product development and manufacturing. The organization emphasizes advanced quality systems, research, manufacturing precision, scientific integrity and innovation while supporting brands seeking sophisticated manufacturing capabilities. Strata’s manufacturing commitment centers on science, quality, innovation, transparency, safety, trust and excellence. Because exceptional science deserves exceptional manufacturing.

Website: StrataBiotech.com

About NSF

For more than 80 years, NSF has helped businesses and consumers navigate complexity with confidence through science-driven standards, rigorous testing, certification, research and advisory services across food, water and wellness. Guided by its purpose to protect and advance human health, NSF works to strengthen trust in the products, systems and services people rely on every day. From scientific expertise and standards development to testing and certification, NSF helps organizations raise the bar for quality, safety, transparency and compliance around the world. NSF has 40,000 clients in 110 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety and Water Quality

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