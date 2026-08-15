Michael Caridi and MAJIC Development Group Announce Active Acquisition Push in Harlem Amid Distressed Market Conditions





NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Caridi, Chairman of MAJIC Development Group LLC, announced today that the firm is actively pursuing acquisition opportunities in the Harlem real estate market, moving to capitalize on a growing inventory of distressed commercial and mixed-use properties created by the sustained high interest rate environment of the past several years.

The announcement marks a deliberate return to a market where MAJIC built some of its most significant early credentials. Caridi spent years in Harlem negotiating air rights, structuring deals, and working through the regulatory complexity of Harlem Park, a mixed-use development that became one of the firm's defining projects and helped position the neighborhood for the broader commercial revival that followed. The City of New York recognized that contribution by naming Caridi Community Mayor of Harlem -- an acknowledgment of both his development work and the community relationships he built in the process.

"We know this market better than almost anyone," said Caridi. "We were here before it was fashionable, and we are coming back now because the fundamentals are as strong as they have ever been and the entry points are the most compelling we have seen in a long time."

The current distressed cycle has produced a pipeline of assets across Harlem and the broader upper Manhattan corridor that Caridi describes as structurally sound but financially stressed -- properties where overleveraged ownership, rising debt service costs, and operational challenges have created motivated sellers and attractive pricing for well-capitalized buyers with the expertise to execute.

MAJIC is targeting mixed-use and commercial assets in the twenty to seventy-five million dollar range, with a focus on properties that offer a combination of repositioning upside and community impact. The firm is evaluating both direct acquisitions and joint venture structures with existing owners seeking an operational partner to navigate the current environment.

"This is not a distressed play in the traditional sense," said Caridi. "We are not looking to strip assets or flip them quickly. We are looking for properties where we can do what we have always done -- add operational expertise, invest in the physical product, build community relationships, and create something that works for the neighborhood over the long term."

That philosophy has guided MAJIC's track record across the New York metropolitan area for decades. Beyond Harlem, the firm's completed projects include the full rehabilitation of the 600-room Holiday Inn Hotel on West 57th Street in Manhattan, the ground-up construction of a 140-unit, seventy million dollar residential complex in Palisades Park, New Jersey, and the acquisition, renovation, and sale of 96 co-op apartments in Long Beach, New York.

Caridi pointed to Harlem's continued demographic strength, transit infrastructure, and proximity to Midtown as the core drivers of his conviction about the market's long-term trajectory, noting that the neighborhood's fundamentals have only improved since MAJIC's earliest work there.

"The people who made lasting money in New York real estate were never the ones trying to time the market," said Caridi. "They were the ones who understood the asset, knew the neighborhood, and had the conviction to hold. That is exactly what we are doing here."

MAJIC Development Group LLC is currently accepting inquiries from property owners, brokers, and joint venture partners with relevant opportunities in the Harlem market and surrounding areas.