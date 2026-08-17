Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 33

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.
Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.
The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.
The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Treasury shares before start of programme
|55.109
|Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement
|5,960
|273.56
|1,630,432
|Monday, 10 August 2026
|30
|280.00
|8,400
|Tuesday, 11 August 2026
|40
|280.00
|11,200
|Wednesday, 12 August 2026
|35
|276.00
|9,660
|Friday, 14 August 2026
|35
|276.86
|9,690
|Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions
|6,100
|273.67
|1,669,382
With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 61,209 shares, corresponding to 3.24% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.
Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117
Appendix
Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time – GMT
|Time – CET
|15
|280
|XCSE
|20260810 08:11:59.779108 +0100s
|20260810 9:11:59.779108
|15
|280
|XCSE
|20260810 10:49:21.082907 +0100s
|20260810 11:49:21.082907
|40
|280
|XCSE
|20260811 15:31:28.284739 +0100s
|20260811 16:31:28.284739
|20
|276
|XCSE
|20260812 10:38:46.218531 +0100s
|20260812 11:38:46.218531
|15
|276
|XCSE
|20260812 10:55:51.318126 +0100s
|20260812 11:55:51.318126
|20
|276
|XCSE
|20260814 10:10:17.983781 +0100s
|20260814 11:10:17.983781
|15
|278
|XCSE
|20260814 13:34:14.274818 +0100s
|20260814 14:34:14.274818
This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.
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