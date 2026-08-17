Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 33

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement 5,960 273.56 1,630,432 Monday, 10 August 2026 30 280.00 8,400 Tuesday, 11 August 2026 40 280.00 11,200 Wednesday, 12 August 2026 35 276.00 9,660 Friday, 14 August 2026 35 276.86 9,690 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions 6,100 273.67 1,669,382

With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 61,209 shares, corresponding to 3.24% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:

CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117



Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

Volume Price Venue Time – GMT Time – CET 15 280 XCSE 20260810 08:11:59.779108 +0100s 20260810 9:11:59.779108 15 280 XCSE 20260810 10:49:21.082907 +0100s 20260810 11:49:21.082907 40 280 XCSE 20260811 15:31:28.284739 +0100s 20260811 16:31:28.284739 20 276 XCSE 20260812 10:38:46.218531 +0100s 20260812 11:38:46.218531 15 276 XCSE 20260812 10:55:51.318126 +0100s 20260812 11:55:51.318126 20 276 XCSE 20260814 10:10:17.983781 +0100s 20260814 11:10:17.983781 15 278 XCSE 20260814 13:34:14.274818 +0100s 20260814 14:34:14.274818

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

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