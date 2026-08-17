Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 33

 | Source: Gabriel Holding A/S Gabriel Holding A/S

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value in DKK
Treasury shares before start of programme55.109  
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement5,960273.561,630,432
Monday, 10 August 202630280.008,400
Tuesday, 11 August 202640280.0011,200
Wednesday, 12 August 202635276.009,660
Friday, 14 August 202635276.869,690
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions6,100273.671,669,382

With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 61,209 shares, corresponding to 3.24% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117

Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

VolumePriceVenueTime – GMTTime – CET
15280XCSE20260810 08:11:59.779108 +0100s20260810 9:11:59.779108
15280XCSE20260810 10:49:21.082907 +0100s20260810 11:49:21.082907
40280XCSE20260811 15:31:28.284739 +0100s20260811 16:31:28.284739
20276XCSE20260812 10:38:46.218531 +0100s20260812 11:38:46.218531
15276XCSE20260812 10:55:51.318126 +0100s20260812 11:55:51.318126
20276XCSE20260814 10:10:17.983781 +0100s20260814 11:10:17.983781
15278XCSE20260814 13:34:14.274818 +0100s20260814 14:34:14.274818

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment


Attachments

Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 23 - share buy back week 33
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 