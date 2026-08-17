TGS Awards Performance Share Units and Restricted Share Units

Oslo, Norway (17 August 2026) – TGS has issued awards of Performance Share Units (PSUs) and Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to 293 key employees of the Company, as authorized by the shareholders of the company at its Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2026. With the exception of certain PSUs and RSUs, which may be secured by the Company’s treasury stock, the PSUs and RSUs are secured by free-standing warrants that, upon vesting of the PSUs and RSUs in accordance with their terms, are convertible to shares of the Company’s common stock. Each PSU represents the right to receive a maximum of 1.5 shares, while each RSU represents the right to receive one share.

The PSUs are granted to members of the executive and senior leadership teams and will vest 17 August 2029, provided the employee remains employed with TGS on the vesting date. Upon vesting, the PSUs will be converted to the right to receive TGS shares on the terms approved by the Annual General Meeting, depending on performance versus target metrics. The number of shares issuable upon vesting will be determined by multiplying the number of PSUs granted by a factor of 0% to 150%. The factor is determined by performance against three target metrics: (i) Absolute Total Shareholder Return (TSR), (ii) Relative TSR, and (iii) HSE and Sustainability goals. TSR performance is measured by the three-year period commencing on the Date of Grant and ending on the Vesting Date. HSE and Sustainability performance is measured for the period 1 January 2026 through 31 December 2028.

The RSUs are granted to executives, senior leadership teams and other certain key employees and will also vest on 17 August 2029, provided the employee remains employed at vesting and has achieved a satisfactory performance rating against their goals over the three-year plan period. Upon vesting, the holder of the RSUs will receive an equivalent number of TGS shares.

The list of the primary insiders receiving PSUs and RSUs is attached. The maximum number of new shares to be issued under the awarded PSUs and RSUs is 1,900,000.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Business Inteligence

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

investor@tgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com.

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