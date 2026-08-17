Vislink to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 19, 2026

MT. OLIVE, N.J., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink” or the “Company”) (OTCID: VISL) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the next Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Mickey Miller, in real time.

Mr. Miller will present and may then open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask them during the event; Mr. Miller will do his best to get through as many as possible.

Vislink will be presenting at 3:40 PM Eastern Time for 10 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any updates released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1764701&tp_key=7a35454f76&sti=visl

If attendees are unable to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel. We will share a link after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner.

The Conference's focus and coverage include companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, a focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Vislink

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: VISL) is a global technology leader specializing in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data for the sports, media and entertainment, law enforcement, and defense markets. Vislink’s mission-critical, real-time video intelligence solutions—built on MOSA-compliant, waveform-agnostic platforms supporting RF, MANET, 5G, Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite, and AI-driven video workflows—enable reliable communications in the world’s most demanding operational environments. Vislink technology powers marquee global events, including the Super Bowl, the Olympic Games, Formula 1, MotoGP, the NFL, NHL, Premier League, The Academy Awards, and The Emmys, and supports the mission-critical requirements of defense forces, government agencies, and law enforcement organizations worldwide. The Company’s engineering team, led by an MIT-trained Chief Technology Officer, delivers advanced communications and video technologies for both tactical and commercial deployments. For more information, please visit www.vislink.com.

Investor Relations

investors@vislink.com