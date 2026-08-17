Gartner® Recognizes Shufti for Demonstrable Capability to Process a Highly Diverse Set of Identity Documents Worldwide

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shufti, a full compliance lifecycle platform, today announced that it has been recognized as an Honorable Mention in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification, published 28 July 2026.

Shufti believes this recognition is a validation of its long-standing focus on solving a complex global identity verification challenge: helping businesses verify legitimate customers across diverse identity systems worldwide.

The journey behind this capability started with a deep understanding that global identity verification goes beyond basic OCR. It requires deeper document intelligence to process diverse formats, writing systems, and languages across global markets, from Latin-based passports to national IDs and regional proof-of-address documents, enabling reliable customer verification worldwide.

Rather than assembling its platform around third-party document intelligence, Shufti built its identity verification (IDV) technology stack entirely in-house, including its proprietary Optical Character Recognition (OCR) engine and document intelligence processing infrastructure.

Trained on millions of datasets, Shufti's proprietary OCR engine enables advanced document intelligence, recognition of non-Latin scripts, and name transliteration to support accurate data extraction across diverse identity documents.

The technology supports 150+ languages and scripts, including complex writing systems such as Devanagari, Ethiopic (Ge'ez), the Arabic script, and Japanese writing systems, while achieving an average 99.7% OCR accuracy in evaluations. It is benchmarked to outperform Google Vision on Arabic, Vietnamese, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean scripts.

This approach enables Shufti to maintain greater control over document intelligence, data handling, and adaptation to regional requirements.

"Verification is a global challenge, and in-depth document coverage is where many solutions fall short," said Shahid Hanif, CEO of Shufti . "We appreciate that Gartner recognized Shufti in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification. As a full compliance lifecycle platform, our aim is to help businesses onboard and protect legitimate customers in any market without excluding them because their document is less common."

That capability has continued to evolve through real-world deployments. Supporting more than 2,000 businesses worldwide across industries such as financial services, fintech, gaming, marketplaces, and digital platforms has given Shufti deep insight into how identity challenges differ across regions. These experiences have shaped Shufti not simply to verify identities, but to help businesses build trusted customer relationships wherever they operate.

Today, Shufti’s proprietary verification technology supports more than 10,000 actively processed document types across over 240 countries and territories . Its zero-shot learning models enable the platform to adapt quickly to new document formats, helping businesses respond to changing identity requirements without lengthy update cycles.

The same proprietary foundation enables Shufti to support data sovereignty and data residency requirements, giving businesses greater control over how sensitive identity information is managed across jurisdictions.

The strength of Shufti’s technology has also been recognized through independent industry evaluation. In the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s 2025 Remote Identity Validation Rally (RIVR) , Shufti was recognized among the top-performing solutions for remote identity verification.

From passports and national IDs to proof-of-address documents, Shufti actively processes over 10,000 identity document types. Check the full list of supported identity documents .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification, Nayara Sangiorgio, Akif Khan, Zachary Smith, 28 July 2026.

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About Shufti

Shufti is a Glocal identity verification platform that manages the full compliance lifecycle, from sign-up and onboarding to authentication, monitoring, and remediation. Built for every industry, region, and use case, Shufti helps businesses manage compliance globally while addressing local realities. The platform serves more than 2,000 businesses worldwide, with a decade of in-house innovation behind its technology. For more information, visit Shuftipro.com .