TCL Launches Upgraded D2 Pro Palm Vein Smart Lock with Matter over Thread

The upgraded D2 Pro combines Matter over Thread, contactless palm vein unlocking and a dedicated Local Mode that lets users disable Wi-Fi for greater privacy and control.





NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCL Home Security today announced the launch of the TCL D2 Pro Matter Palm Vein Smart Lock, an upgraded version of its palm vein smart lock that adds Matter over Thread for broader smart home compatibility while retaining the contactless unlocking experience and privacy-focused features of the D2 Pro.

The D2 Pro Matter brings together palm vein recognition, Matter connectivity, Local Mode, Auto-Unlock and multiple access options in a smart lock designed for convenient and secure everyday entry.

Matter over Thread Expands Smart Home Compatibility

The biggest upgrade to the D2 Pro is Matter over Thread, enabling the lock to integrate more seamlessly into today’s connected home.

With Matter support, the D2 Pro Matter works with major smart home ecosystems, including Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Samsung SmartThings, giving users greater flexibility to incorporate the lock into the smart home platform they already use.





Unlock with a Wave

At the heart of the D2 Pro experience is TCL’s Palm Vein Recognition technology.

Using infrared light, the lock recognizes the unique vein patterns beneath the skin, allowing registered users to unlock the door with a simple wave of the hand. The system can recognize a registered palm in as little as 0.3 seconds, with no need to touch a keypad, reach for a phone or carry a key.

Palm vein recognition is designed to work reliably across different hand conditions and lighting environments, including wet or dirty hands, bright sunlight and darkness.

Local Mode: Connected When You Want It, Local When You Don’t

For users who want greater control over how their smart lock connects, the D2 Pro Matter introduces a dedicated Local Mode.

Users can disable Wi-Fi and continue using the lock locally, reducing reliance on cloud connectivity. Through a direct Bluetooth connection with the TCL Home app, users can still manage the lock and enroll new users while Wi-Fi is disabled.

This is separate from the D2 Pro Matter’s local biometric data storage: palm vein data is stored locally on the lock, while Local Mode gives users additional control over the lock’s connectivity and operation.





Smarter, More Effortless Everyday Access

The D2 Pro Matter also supports Auto-Unlock, providing hands-free entry as authorized users arrive home.





For different users and situations, the lock provides multiple access options, including palm vein recognition, PIN codes, NFC cards, app control and a physical key backup.

Auto-Lock can automatically secure the door after it closes, helping users leave home without having to remember to lock the door manually.





Built for Everyday Use

The D2 Pro Matter features a 10,000mAh rechargeable battery designed for extended everyday use, along with USB-C emergency power for backup when needed.

With an IP55 rating, the exterior lock is built to withstand dust, rain and splashes for reliable outdoor performance.

When connected, built-in Wi-Fi also enables remote access and real-time notifications without requiring an additional Wi-Fi bridge.

Pricing and Availability

The TCL D2 Pro Matter Palm Vein Smart Lock is available starting August 17, 2026, priced at $199.99.

Purchase the TCL D2 Pro Matter on Amazon:

https://bit.ly/45vCgLq

To learn more about the TCL D2 Pro Matter Palm Vein Smart Lock, visit:

https://tclhomesecurity.com/pages/tcl-d2-pro-matter-palm-vein-smart-lock-matter

About TCL Home Security

TCL Home Security develops connected security products designed to make everyday home access and monitoring simpler, smarter and more secure. Its portfolio includes smart locks, security cameras, video doorbells and other connected home security solutions.

Media Contact

Will Bright

IMC Manager | TCL Home Security

Email: will.bright@tcl.com

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